MSD The Main Partner Of The 17Th International Breast And Gynaecological Cancer Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Hazem Abdel-Samea, General Manager of MSD

MSD The Main Partner of the 17th International Breast and Gynaecological Cancer to Support Women's and Raise Awareness of Breast Cancer Risks

- Dr. Hazem Abdel-Samea, General Manager of MSD Egypt CAIRO, EGYPT, January 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In line with its ongoing commitment to supporting the health of Egyptian women and combating breast cancer, MSD participated in the 17th International Conference on Breast Cancer, Gynaecological Diseases, and Immunological Disorders. This year's conference is held under the theme“One World, One Fight.” MSD's participation comes as the main partner of this significant event, organized under the patronage of the Ministry of Health and Population over two days, January 23 and 24. The conference is chaired by Professor Hisham El-Ghazali, Professor of Oncology, Head of the National Committee for Presidential Initiatives for Women's Health, and President of the International Society of Breast and Gynaecological Cancer. It also features a distinguished group of international and local surgeons and oncology professors from around the world.The conference addresses several important topics, including avoiding axillary lymph node dissection in certain cases of early breast cancer, especially following the significant success achieved by sentinel lymph node biopsy alone.Professor Hisham El-Ghazali explained that the conference reflects the extent of both local and international commitment to combating cancer worldwide. He highlighted Egypt's significant progress in recent years in developing early detection and treatment systems for cancer patients, particularly breast cancer and cancers affecting women. These advancements have been achieved through presidential initiatives aimed at supporting citizens' health and issuing recommendations that have become a cornerstone for establishing effective strategies to combat cancer.Dr. Hazem Abdel-Samea, General Manager of MSD Egypt and Neighbouring Countries, emphasized that the company's participation stems from its global leadership role in oncology treatments, particularly breast cancer. He highlighted MSD's efforts to raise awareness about the importance of early detection, which increases recovery rates while reducing health and economic burdens on society. Abdel-Samea also noted that MSD's vision aligns with the state's priorities, which place women's health at the forefront.The conference showcased findings from the latest studies calling for serious steps to implement effective global cancer control strategies, with a particular focus on the Middle East and North Africa region. The studies underscored the importance of collaboration between healthcare providers, policymakers, and stakeholders to ensure equitable and effective healthcare for all patients.Dr. Hazem Abdel-Samea added that MSD's efforts are not limited to providing cutting-edge treatments globally but also extend to offering scientific support to the healthcare sector. This contributes to strengthening healthcare systems and empowering women to lead normal lives and integrate into society.

Ehab Rizk

Link Comm

+20 102 192 2022

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.