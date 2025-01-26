CIA aligns with theory that COVID-19 originated from lab leak

(MENAFN) The CIA has reportedly aligned with the theory that the coronavirus pandemic may have stemmed from an accidental lab leak in China, as opposed to originating from a natural transmission at a wet market, according to a New York Times report published on Saturday. This shift in the agency’s stance is not based on new intelligence but rather on a reassessment of existing evidence, as informed sources revealed.



The CIA's updated analysis involves a more thorough review of the conditions at high-security laboratories in Wuhan, China, prior to the outbreak. While this reassessment leans toward the lab leak theory, the agency has maintained that other theories still remain plausible. Officials emphasized that the CIA continues to evaluate any credible new intelligence that may emerge.



For a long time, the CIA has been uncertain about whether the virus originated from human exposure to infected animals or from a research lab accident in China. This new direction follows the confirmation of John Ratcliffe as CIA Director, who has advocated for the possibility of a lab leak since his nomination by President Donald Trump.



Ratcliffe, in an interview after his confirmation, expressed that one of his immediate priorities would be for the CIA to release a public assessment on the origins of the pandemic. This comes as the agency continues to review the available data and make determinations about the pandemic's origins.

MENAFN26012025000045015839ID1109129551