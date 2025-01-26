South Korea reports new case of bird flu, totalling 29 cases

(MENAFN) South Korea reported a new case of highly pathogenic bird flu on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 29. The new outbreak was found at a poultry farm in North Chungcheong Province, according to Yonhap news agency. This new development has prompted increased vigilance in the region as authorities work to prevent further spread of the virus.



In response to the outbreak, the government has placed heightened monitoring measures on approximately 32 duck farms located within the quarantine zone surrounding the infected poultry farm. These farms are being closely observed to ensure that the bird flu does not spread further and to implement necessary containment efforts. The situation continues to raise concerns about the potential for wider outbreaks within the region.



Meanwhile, in the United States, a case of human infection with the bird flu was reported. On January 6, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed the first bird flu-related human death in the country. The victim, a US citizen, contracted the virus after exposure to a backyard flock and wild birds. This marks a significant development in the ongoing global efforts to monitor and control the spread of bird flu, with health officials stressing the need for caution.



These incidents highlight the continued risks posed by bird flu outbreaks to both animal and human health, necessitating swift action from authorities to limit the spread and protect both public and agricultural health.

