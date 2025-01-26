Azerbaijan's Gas Can Supply Ukraine And Europe, Says Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has highlighted
Azerbaijan's significant natural gas reserves, stating that the
country has enough gas to meet the needs of Ukraine, Moldova,
Slovakia, and other European nations,

Speaking at a joint press conference with Moldovan President
Maia Sandu in Kyiv, Zelensky expressed Ukraine's readiness to
facilitate the transit of Azerbaijani gas to Europe. He emphasized
that if an agreement is reached, the contract for gas transit could
be signed soon.
"We talked with Ilham Aliyev in Switzerland, his country has
great potential for gas production and export," Zelensky noted,
referencing his recent discussions with Azerbaijani President Ilham
Aliyev.
The two leaders met in Davos on January 22, where they discussed
various aspects of Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations, including
political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation, energy sector
collaboration, and regional security concerns.
