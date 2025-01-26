Azerbaijan's Gas Can Supply Ukraine And Europe, Says Zelensky

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has highlighted Azerbaijan's significant natural reserves, stating that the country has enough gas to meet the needs of Ukraine, Moldova, Slovakia, and other European nations, Azernews reports.

Speaking at a joint press with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Kyiv, Zelensky expressed Ukraine's readiness to facilitate the transit of Azerbaijani gas to Europe. He emphasized that if an agreement is reached, the contract for gas transit could be signed soon.

"We talked with Ilham Aliyev in Switzerland, his country has great potential for gas production and export," Zelensky noted, referencing his recent discussions with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The two leaders met in Davos on January 22, where they discussed various aspects of Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations, including political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation, energy sector collaboration, and regional security concerns.