DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling Agrees To Acquire Tennessee Junk King Franchises As First Acquisition Of 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Will Expand Depth of and Virtually Double DGWR Revenue and Cash Flow

Hermitage, Tennessee, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling (OTCQB DGWR), a waste, recycling and remediation services company for commercial and residential customers, today announces that it has agreed to purchase all the outstanding and issued stock of Franklin Tucker Corporation. Franklin Tucker owns and operates three large Junk King franchises covering all of central Tennessee.

“As our first acquisition of 2025, Franklin Tucker is the perfect kickoff addition for the year. The Junk King franchises owned by Franklin Tucker are a natural and highly compatible vertical integration for DGWR in our Lyell Environmental Services, Inc. central Tennessee market with significant opportunities for additional territorial expansion," said David Bradford, President of DEEP GREEN. "This acquisition will provide an immediate doubling of revenue and operating cash flow for DGWR with opportunities to ramp up results by 45-50% and beyond over the near term. This is a great fit for us for concentration and enhancement of services over the 1.5 million homes and businesses in our midsouth footprint."

Bill Edmonds, Chairman and CEO of DEEP GREEN added:“Our management team is focused on rapidly accelerating Lyell Environmental Services' geographic expansion into attractive metro markets across Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky while adding complementary service lines to drive growth. Beyond DGWR's acquisition of Franklin Tucker Corporation and its Junk King franchises, DEEP GREEN is evaluating and vetting additional strategic acquisition opportunities for 2025 to further accelerate the growth of DEEP GREEN's revenues and net profits”.

About DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling, Inc.

DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTCQB:DGWR) is a waste, recycling and remediation services company which provides sustainable waste, recycling, and remediation services, and helps commercial, institutional and residential customers realize cost-savings using streamlined processes that help manage, reduce, and recycle waste streams. For more information, visit:



About Lyell Environmental Services, Inc.

Lyell Environmental Services, Inc. is an established environmental, ecological testing services company based in Nashville, Tennessee. With a strong focus on environmental protection and safety, the company offers a comprehensive range of services for commercial, institutional and residential properties, including environmental studies, hazardous substance testing, remediation, abatement, and removal. For more information, visit:

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

For information, please contact:

Bill Edmonds

DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling, Inc.

3524 Central Pike, Suite 310

Hermitage, TN 37076

Phone: (912) 254-7889

Email: ...