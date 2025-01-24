Punjab Governor Bats For Unified Efforts To Combat Drug Menace

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 24 (IANS) Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday called for unified efforts to combat the drug menace, particularly in Punjab.

Addressing a gathering here, the Governor expressed concern with regard to the escalating drug abuse problem.

The Anti-Drug Programme, organised by the National Commission for Women, focused on raising awareness and fostering a collaborative approach to effectively combat this societal threat.

The Governor said while drug abuse is a nationwide issue, Punjab faces a disproportionately grave risk, making it a matter of immense concern.

“Drug abuse is wreaking havoc on the lives and families. In Punjab, the severity of this issue calls for immediate and united efforts. It is time for religious, social organizations, and educational institutions to come together to address this crisis,” said the Governor.

The event was organised to discuss actionable strategies for curbing the drug scourge. Participants included representatives from social organisations, educational institutions, law enforcement agencies, and community leaders.

Various case studies were shared, showcasing successful rehabilitation stories and initiatives to spread awareness in rural and urban areas.

Governor Kataria also underscored the vital role of women in this mission. He said: "Women play a critical role as the backbone of society. Their influence as mothers, sisters, and community leaders can inspire significant change. Their contributions in guiding families and spreading awareness cannot be overlooked."

He exhorted communities to act immediately, expressing confidence that consistent and dedicated efforts will undoubtedly yield results. Quoting his belief in action, he said: "Kam shuru karo, parinam jaroor aayega” (Start the work, and results will surely follow).

Vijaya Rahatkar, Chairperson, National Commission for Women, shared her insights on combating drug abuse, while special guest Meenakshi Negi provided perspectives on the issue.

The event concluded with participants pledging to intensify efforts to create a drug-free society.

The Governor also reaffirmed the administration's commitment to providing resources for rehabilitation programmes, awareness campaigns, and enforcement measures.