Four Children Injured In Ukraine Due To Hostilities Over Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four children were in Ukraine over the course of a week as a result of combat actions waged by the Russians.

This was reported by the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Crimes against children committed from December 17 to 24, 2024: four children were injured," the statement reads.

In addition, law enforcement registered 751 crimes of aggression and war crimes, as well as 94 crimes against national security over the week.

PMofby

As reported, Brazil has been invited to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, which already includes 41 countries.