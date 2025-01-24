Will Provide Govt Jobs To 2 Lakh Youths On Merit: Haryana CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 24 (IANS) Haryana Chief Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said the would provide government jobs to 200,000 youths on merit in five years.

“Over the past decade our government has provided government jobs to 1.71 lakh youths. Along with offering government jobs, the government has also implemented various schemes to help the youth set up their own businesses,” CM Nayab Singh Saini said.

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Indira Gandhi National College in Ladwa in Kurukshetra district, the CM announced a grant of Rs 21 lakh for the college.

Congratulating professors, students and the management of the institution on completing 51 years, he said over its 50-year journey the institution has played a crucial role in shaping thousands of students into skilled and responsible citizens.

“Colleges like IGN play a vital role in achieving the vision of a developed Haryana. Educational institutions are the backbone of the state's and country's progress,” he said.

The CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi implemented the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to provide more employment opportunities to the youth.

The policy has been adopted by Kurukshetra University and allows students to pursue education from kindergarten to postgraduate levels under one roof. It also aims to provide students with essential skills.

To promote higher education, the state government has opened 79 government colleges, 32 of which are exclusively for girls.

“Now, there is a government college within a 20-km radius across the state. Besides, 13 new universities have also been established in the state,” he said.

The CM said 1.71 lakh youths have been provided government jobs on the basis of merit without a“parchi” and“kharchi” (a system wherein jobs could be given without corruption) and plans to give 2 lakh more jobs in the next five years.

To support youth in pursuing education and employment abroad, a foreign cooperation department has been established.

Free passports have been issued to 35,000 youth directly in colleges.

Haryana's youth have excelled not only in sports but also in various other fields, making the state proud on a global level, he said.