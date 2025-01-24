'India-US Relationship Is Very Strong...': MEA Amid Donald Trump's Tariff Threats

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The of external affairs (MEA) on Friday said that India and United States share a strong relationship, multifaceted and the economic ties are something which is very special.

“India-US relationship is very strong, multifaceted and the economic ties are something which is very special...We have established mechanisms between the US and India to discuss any matter or trade matters or matters related to trade,” said Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson for the ministry of external affairs (MEA).

| 'Will take them back provided...': India amid Donald Trump's migrant crackdown

Jaiswal further went on to say, "Our approach has always been to address issues in a constructive manner which is in keeping with the interests of both countries...We remain in close communication with the US administration..."

India to take back those overstaying in US: MEA

On Friday, Jaiswal further stated that India opposes illegal immigration, particularly due to its links with organized crime.

“For Indian nationals, whether in the United States or elsewhere, if they are overstaying or residing in a country without proper documentation, we will bring them back, provided the necessary documents to verify their nationality are shared with us,” he said.

During a briefing, Jaiswal was asked about the number of people being repatriated from the United States and responded, "Any discussion about numbers is premature.”

“Illegal migration and trade are two separate issues. Our approach, policy, and stance on illegal migration are very clear. We are against illegal migration, and the reason for this is that it is linked to organized crime,” he added.

He was also questioned about the ongoing talks concerning the repatriation of illegal immigrants from the United States and the potential impact of these plans on India's trade and industrial relations.