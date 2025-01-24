Telmax Brings Canada's Fastest Internet To Richmond Hill

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Company delivers pure fibre Internet with speeds up to 4 Gbps

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - telMAX, Canada's leading provider of high-speed internet services, is proud to announce the availability of its advanced 100% all-fibre in Richmond Hill.

telMAX began expanding its pure fibre network in Richmond Hill in 2024, laying the foundation for world-class connectivity. Now, residents and businesses can access telMAX's industry-leading internet packages, featuring symmetrical upload and download speeds for seamless calls, generative AI, lightning-fast file sharing, and uninterrupted streaming across multiple devices.

"Fast, reliable internet is no longer a luxury, it's essential for work, education, and staying connected with loved ones," said David West, Mayor of Richmond Hill. "We're very excited that residents now have access to telMAX's services."

Da Yang, the first customer in Richmond Hill to activate telMAX's services, shared his experience: "Switching to telMAX has completely transformed our internet at home. Even with multiple people working, gaming, and streaming at the same time, our connection is fast and reliable. We couldn't be happier."

telMAX's CEO, Michael Strople, emphasized the company's commitment to community partnerships and customer satisfaction: "Our mission is to provide residents across the GTA with the best internet experience possible-combining speed, reliability, and competitive pricing. Partnering with local government and advancing communities like Richmond Hill is core to our values."

This expansion into Richmond Hill follows telMAX's successful launches in other GTA communities, including Brooklin, Stouffville, Newmarket, and Aurora. With its growing footprint, telMAX continues to set the benchmark for internet excellence in Canada.

For more information about telMAX's services and to check availability in your area, visit .

About telMAX

telMAX is a locally based company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area, offering 100% fibre optic internet, TV, and phone services to residential and business customers. telMAX has been ranked Canada's fastest internet service provider by PC Magazine for the last three years. With ongoing expansion of its award-winning independent fibre network, telMAX currently serves the communities of Brooklin, Stouffville, Newmarket, Aurora, and Richmond Hill. telMAX proudly employs staff from the communities where it operates and is committed to supporting a wide range of community development activities.

SOURCE telMAX

