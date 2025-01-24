South Korea: Prosecutors Question Acting Chief Of Presidential Security Service In Martial Law Probe

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Jan 24 (IANS) South Korean prosecutors on Friday questioned the acting chief of the Presidential Security Service (PSS) as part of their investigation into the short-lived imposition of martial law.

The prosecution's special investigation team handling the case began questioning PSS Deputy Chief Kim Seong-hoon as a witness at around 10 am.

Police detained Kim last week on charges of leading efforts to block investigators from executing a warrant to detain President Yoon Suk Yeol over his martial law bid.

Police later sought a warrant to arrest Kim, but he was released after prosecutors dismissed the warrant.

Later on Friday, police again sought an arrest warrant for Kim, accusing him of obstructing official duties and abusing his authority.

Police have reportedly gathered testimony from PSS officials that Kim and another senior PSS officer were preparing firearms during the police's execution of the second warrant against Yoon, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, South Korean prosecutors filed for an extension of President Yoon Suk Yeol's detention until early next month, officials said, as they seek to speed up the investigation into his short-lived martial law bid.

The prosecution's move comes a day after the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) handed the case over to the prosecution as the agency does not have the legal mandate to indict a President.

The special prosecution team investigating the martial law filed the request to the Seoul Central District Court to extend Yoon's detention period until February 6, according to the officials.

By law, a suspect can be held under arrest for up to 10 days, with a possible extension of another 10 days. Yoon was arrested on Sunday.

If the court approves the extension, the prosecution is expected to conduct in-person interrogations. However, it remains to be seen whether Yoon will agree to cooperate.

The prosecution is reportedly preparing an indictment in case the court rejects the extension request.