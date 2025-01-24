QSE Index At Highest Levels Since October 17, 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar (QSE) ended this week's trading up by 1.8 percent to close at its highest level since October 17, 2024, adding188,430 points to its balance, rising to 10,660 compared to last week's closing.

Investment manager at Qatar Securities Company (QS) Ramzi Qasmieh to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the rise of 6 sectors out of 7 supported the weekly performance of the QSE Index, while the sector index closed stable.

He pointed out that the telecommunications sector achieved the best gains this week, at around 5.93 percent, due to the rise in the Ooredoo share during the current week by around 5.7 percent, in addition to the increase in the Vodafone share by around 6.8 percent during the current week.

Qasmieh pointed out that the real estate sector recorded remarkable gains during the current week by more than 4.5 percent, especially with the rise in the shares of some real estate stocks such as United Development Company (UDC Qatar) by around 5.9 percent, while Ezdan shares rose by around 6.9 percent, and Barwa shares by around 3.2 percent. Thus, the real estate sector index was able to erase its declines in 2025 to close up by 0.63 percent since the beginning of 2025.

The investment manager said that what distinguished the current week was the increase in trading values to reach QR2.477bn, with a daily trading average of QR 495 million, which increased by 30 percent compared to last week.

Qasmieh concluded his reading of the weekly performance of the QSE by pointing out the positive impact on the market of the companies' results, especially the generous cash dividends that came in above expectations, which encouraged investors to take new positions.