Minister Of Commerce And Industry Meets International Counterparts, Global Business Leaders At Davos 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DAVOS: of Commerce and H E Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani held a series of bilateral meetings with ministers and chief executives from leading international companies on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

His Excellency met with H E Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al Kassabi, Minister of Commerce ofthe Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and H E Parks Tau, Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition of South Africa.

The discussions focused on exploring ways to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, and industry, as well as exchanging views on the key topics of the forum's agenda and issues of mutual interest. As part of the efforts aimed at fostering relationships with the international private sector, Minister of Commerce and Industry met with chief executives from the leading international companies participating in the forum, including Clare Woodman, Head of EMEA and CEO of Morgan Stanley & Co; Bob Sternfels, Global Managing Partner of McKinsey & Company; Martin Cotter, President of Brookfield; Anuj Ranjan, CEO of Private Equity at Brookfield; and Anthony Tan, CEO of Grab.

The meetings explored opportunities to enhance trade cooperation and leverage business and economic collaboration prospects in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. They also discussed attracting foreign direct investments to Qatar, highlighting Qatar's incentives, legislative frameworks, and initiatives steered toward supporting the private sector and drawing international investors and entrepreneurs to invest in Qatar. Minister of Commerce and Industry reiterated Qatar's successful economic policies and emphasized the importance of capitalising on the nation's vast opportunities across vital sectors.