V Perfumes To Celebrate 'Youm Al-Otoor' With Exclusive Gifts And Promotions On January 25
Date
1/24/2025 4:28:40 AM
V Perfumes announces Youm Al-Otoor (Perfumes Day) , a grand celebration of perfumes on 25 January 2025 across all retail perfume shops in the UAE and Oman. The one-day celebration is open to all walk-in customers, giving them a unique opportunity to win exclusive promotions and gifts throughout the day with no minimum purchase required.
Every visitor has the opportunity to receive a coupon or a gift worth up to Dh1,000*, ensuring exciting prizes for everyone instantly. This Promotion is open to all walk-in visitors, and vouchers will be awarded on the spot. All vouchers can be redeemed until April 30.
A Day to Celebrate Fragrance
"Youm Al-Otoor is our way of showing appreciation to our customers and celebrating the love of fragrances that we all share," said Jaisal KP, general manager of V Perfumes. "We are excited to create a memorable experience for everyone who walks into our stores and to give them a chance to win incredible prizes," he added.
Join Us on 25 January
Don't miss this exciting event! Visit any nearby V Perfumes store in the UAE and Oman on 25 January 2025 to celebrate Youm Al-Otoor and participate in this exclusive promotional campaign.
