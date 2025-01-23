Motusacademy, Minato Medical Science, And Robotimize Forge Alliance To Transform Rehabilitation And Geriatric Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MotusAcademy, Minato & Robotimize unite to set new global benchmarks in rehabilitation & geriatric care powered by advanced robotics & evidence-based innovation

- Zen Koh, President of MotusAcademyTMSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MotusAcademy TM, Minato Medical Science Co., Ltd., and Robotimize Forge Strategic Alliance to Transform Global Standards in Rehabilitation and Geriatric CareIn a landmark collaboration, MotusAcademyTM, a leading society in rehabilitation, rehabilitation robotics and neurotechnologies, Minato Medical Science Co., Ltd., a pioneer in elderly care solutions, and Robotimize Group, an innovator in robotic rehabilitation technologies, have come together to revolutionise the delivery of rehabilitation and geriatric care worldwide. Through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the three organisations have committed to implementing advanced systems, professional certifications, and innovative care models that set new global benchmarks for excellence.At the heart of this partnership lies VivantePlexusTM, an advanced framework designed to integrate cutting-edge technologies, evidence-based practices, and international accreditation. Appointed as the global implementation partner, Robotimize will play a pivotal role in supplying state-of-the-art robotic equipment to healthcare providers worldwide, ensuring the seamless adoption of this transformative initiative.Zen Koh, President of MotusAcademyTM, remarked on the partnership:“This collaboration is a major step towards achieving our vision for Rehabilitation 4.0. By bringing together the expertise of MotusAcademyTM, Minato Medical Science, and Robotimize, we are creating a globally scalable framework that will empower professionals, improve patient outcomes, and redefine the standards of care for elderly and rehabilitation services.”Redefining Global Standards: A Unified VisionThis strategic partnership bridges three areas of global expertise: the vision of Rehabilitation 4.0 as conceptualised by Zen Koh, the practical advancements of the Minato Elderly Care Model (MECM) developed by Minato Medical Science Co., Ltd., and the technical innovation of Robotimize's advanced equipment and solutions.Osamu Nakano, President of Minato Medical Science Co., Ltd., shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration:“Our partnership signifies the fusion of clinical excellence and technological innovation. Together with MotusAcademyTM and Robotimize, we are charting a new course for rehabilitation and geriatric care, ensuring that the highest standards are met in all corners of the world.”Ms Kerry Guo, CEO of Robotimize Group, highlighted the critical role of technology in achieving these objectives:“At Robotimize, we are dedicated to harnessing the power of robotics and assistive technologies to enhance healthcare outcomes. By aligning with MotusAcademyTM and Minato Medical Science, we are advancing an ecosystem that delivers not only world-class care but also global accessibility to these vital services. This partnership reflects our commitment to making transformative healthcare solutions available to all.”Professor Denny Oetomo, Secretary of MotusAcademyTM and a leading expert from the University of Melbourne, provided insight into the strategic significance of this partnership: "The collaboration between MotusAcademyTM, Minato Medical Science, and Robotimize represents a paradigm shift in rehabilitation and geriatric care. By integrating advanced technologies like exoskeletons and robotics with evidence-based methodologies, we are not only setting new global benchmarks but also ensuring that patients worldwide have access to the best possible care. This partnership exemplifies how innovation, when combined with global collaboration, can redefine healthcare delivery and professional development in meaningful and transformative ways."A Comprehensive Approach: Key Pillars of CollaborationThe partnership focuses on three primary areas:1. Development of Integrated ProgrammesThe cornerstone of this initiative is the creation of evidence-based programmes that address the needs of both healthcare providers and their patients. These include:.MECM-VivantePlexusTM Programme (MVP): Accreditation for centres that meet rigorous standards in clinical protocols, staff expertise, and hardware compliance..ECT-VivantePlexusTM Programme (CVP): A specialised accreditation framework for facilities providing comprehensive training in elderly care..WTS-VivantePlexusTM Programme (WVP): Certification for centres utilising the Weltonic Training Solution to enhance physical functionality in elderly populations.Robotimize will supply advanced robotic systems that are integral to the implementation of these programmes, ensuring high efficacy and patient safety.2. Establishing Global Certification PathwaysTo guarantee uniform standards of excellence, the collaboration introduces three certification pathways for healthcare professionals:.MECM-MotusAcademyTM (MMA) Certification.ECT-MotusAcademyTM (EMA) Certification.WTS-MotusAcademyTM (WMA) CertificationEach certification programme encompasses theoretical and practical components, requiring healthcare professionals to complete a rigorous curriculum. Annual renewal through Continuing Education Units (CEUs) will ensure that certified professionals remain at the forefront of advancements in their fields.3. Implementation and Strategic RolloutThe roadmap for the partnership comprises four structured phases:.Phase 1: Formation of a Joint Steering Committee to oversee the project, with an official launch scheduled for January 2025..Phase 2: Pilot projects at centres in Japan, Singapore, and Malaysia, utilising Robotimize's equipment to deliver measurable results..Phase 3: Development of blended learning models, integrating hands-on training with digital modules for maximum accessibility..Phase 4: A global rollout, enabling widespread adoption of VivantePlexusTM and MECM frameworks across healthcare facilities.VivantePlexusTM: A Transformative EcosystemVivantePlexusTM is the backbone of this collaboration, designed to bridge gaps in rehabilitation and geriatric care by integrating the following elements:1. Advanced Technology IntegrationRobotize will leverage its expertise in robotic rehabilitation systems, assistive devices, and digital health platforms to deliver cutting-edge solutions. This includes AI-driven analytics and real-time telerehabilitation capabilities.2. Flexible Accreditation FrameworksVivantePlexusTM ensures that healthcare providers meet stringent operational standards while offering scalable accreditation pathways that adapt to diverse clinical environments.3. Professional Development OpportunitiesThe platform incorporates mentorship programmes, workshops, and blended learning models to empower healthcare professionals with the skills and knowledge required to implement innovative care models.Elevating Elderly Care with MECMThe Minato Elderly Care Model (MECM) addresses the critical need for improving physical functionality in frail elderly populations. Its core principles include:.Comprehensive training programmes targeting muscle strength, flexibility, balance, and stamina..Guided sessions led by certified medical and exercise professionals, ensuring safe and effective outcomes..Structured phases of training, enabling participants to achieve progressive milestones that enhance their independence and quality of life.The Role of Robotimize in Transforming Elderly CareRobotimize's advanced equipment is integral to the success of MECM. Key features include:.Customisable Configurations: Adjustable components cater to individual needs, ensuring optimal support and safety for frail populations..Enhanced Safety Protocols: Ergonomic designs minimise the risk of injury, enabling secure and effective training for all participants..Technology-Driven Outcomes: Embedded sensors and data analytics provide real-time feedback to optimise training protocols.Robotic Therapy: Exoskeleton Solutions.GaitVivanteTM Pro & Pro Max: State-of-the-art robotic gait trainers designed to enhance mobility, balance, and overall functional capacity. Ideal for patients recovering from neurological and musculoskeletal conditions, these exoskeleton solutions provide personalised, adaptive support to improve walking patterns and physical endurance..HandVivanteTM: A robotic hand therapy device aimed at restoring fine motor skills and dexterity in patients with hand impairments due to stroke or injury..ArmVivanteTM: Focused on upper limb rehabilitation, this exoskeleton system combines precise motion control with advanced feedback mechanisms to optimise therapy for individuals with limited arm function.Electric Tilt Table.ElevoVivanteTM: A multifunctional electric tilt table that supports patients with severe mobility limitations. This device offers customisable positioning to enhance circulation, strengthen core muscles, and promote early mobilisation in rehabilitation settings.Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES).Upper & Lower Limb FES Devices: These cutting-edge systems utilise electrical stimulation to activate muscles in the upper and lower limbs, accelerating recovery and improving neuromuscular function..Integrated FES for Comprehensive Therapy: Combines stimulation of both upper and lower limbs in synchronised sessions to enhance coordination and functional recovery.Cryotherapy and Heat Therapy.Innovative cryotherapy and heat therapy systems to manage pain, reduce inflammation, and promote healing during the rehabilitation process.Deep Muscle Stimulation.Advanced devices for targeted deep muscle stimulation to reduce spasticity, improve circulation, and enhance muscle strength, providing an effective complement to active therapy programmes.Virtual Reality-Assisted Rehabilitation.Interactive, immersive virtual reality platforms that engage patients in therapy exercises, improving compliance and motivation while offering real-time performance feedback.Strategic Value and Long-Term ImpactThis partnership not only revolutionises rehabilitation and geriatric care but also delivers enduring benefits for healthcare systems worldwide:.Global Standardisation: Establishing universally recognised benchmarks that align with international best practices..Improved Patient Outcomes: Delivering personalised, data-driven care that enhances recovery and well-being..Professional Empowerment: Creating a robust pipeline of certified experts equipped with advanced technological competencies..Market Leadership: Elevating the profiles of accredited centres, enabling them to attract patients, partners, and investors.Organisational ProfilesMotusAcademyTMMotusAcademyTM ( ) is a non-profit international association at the forefront of rehabilitation and neurotechnologies. By integrating cutting-edge innovations with globally recognised certification frameworks, MotusAcademyTM empowers healthcare professionals to deliver advanced, evidence-based care. Committed to driving excellence, the organisation fosters collaboration, education, and innovation to set new standards in rehabilitation worldwide.Minato Medical Science Co., Ltd.Minato Medical Science Co., Ltd. ( ) is a leading innovator in elderly care, dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for ageing populations. Through evidence-based methodologies and state-of-the-art equipment, the company pioneers solutions that empower healthcare providers and promote independence for the elderly. Committed to excellence, Minato Medical Science integrates innovation and expertise to set new standards in geriatric care worldwide.Robotimize GroupRobotimize ( ) is a leading global provider of robotic and assistive technologies dedicated to transforming healthcare through cutting-edge innovation, precision, and scalability. By offering advanced solutions tailored to rehabilitation and elderly care, Robotimize empowers healthcare providers to enhance patient outcomes and streamline clinical processes. Committed to excellence, the company integrates state-of-the-art robotics with practical expertise to redefine the future of healthcare.For media enquiries, please contact:MotusAcademyTMJackson LAUEmail: ...Minato Medical Science Co., Ltd.Mineo ABEEmail: ...Tel: +81 6 6303 9759Robotimize GroupJerry HONGEmail: ...Tel: +65 6789 1234

