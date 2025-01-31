Pity Their Mental Faculties: VHP Slams People Finding Fault With Maha Kumbh Arrangements

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday pitied 'anti-Hindu forces' for finding fault with the arrangements for the Maha Kumbh Mela after the stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj claimed 30 lives and left 60 in the wee hours of Wednesday.

After some people on social compared arrangements for the Maha Kumbh with that of Hajj and made some caustic comments, the VHP said, "The Maha Kumbh caters to over 40 lakh people while Hajj draws only a few lakhs. One pities the mental faculties of the persons making such a comparison."

Drawing comparisons between the two religious activities, the VHP said: "Everyone knows that after performing Hajj, a person becomes more fanatic while after bathing in the Triveni Sangam, a person takes pledge for human welfare."

"Everyone knows what women face in Hajj. Over 1,300 people died during Hajj last year. However, none has died due to hunger, thirst or for the want of medical treatment or accommodation in the Maha Kumbh," the VHP said.

VHP National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal hailed the Uttar Pradesh government for controlling the situation after the stampede within an hour, allowing millions of devotees to take their holy bath as planned and making arrangements for their way back home.

"On a single day over 400 trains plied from Prayagraj, which is probably a record in itself," he said lauding the arrangements in place for the convenience of devotees.

Saluting the kindness of the revered sants, Bansal said the seers gave the time set for their bath to the devotees soon after the stampede and took a dip later.

Drawing a stark comparison between Hajis with Kumbh devotees, Bansal said: "On one hand there is a dip of purity and on the other hand there is a competition for pelting stones.

"On one hand there is service, dedication, sacrifice and human welfare and on the other hand there is the philosophy of religious fanaticism."

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has put in place various measures to ensure that there is no repeat of the crush that took place on Wednesday, even as a three-member judicial commission will look into the cause of the stampede on Friday.