Ruud Draws Norway Level With Argentina In Davis Cup Qualifiers

Oslo, Jan 31 (IANS) Davis Cup qualifiers first round tie between Norway and Argentina ended 1-1 after the opening day as Casper Ruud defeated Argentine Mariano Navone 6-3, 6-3, levelling the tie 1-1 after Tomas Martin Etcheverry gave Argentina an early lead with a win over Nicolai Budkov Kjaer.

Ruud displayed clinical form on his way to securing his 28th Davis Cup match win. He won 71 per cent (35/49) of first-serve points and saved six of seven break points he faced in the 70-minute encounter.

Earlier, Etcheverry escaped Norway's 18-year-old Budkov Kjaer 7-5, 2-6, 7-6(5) after a three-hour, 49-minute battle.

Etcheverry trailed 2-4 in the final set, but refused to go down. Budkov Kjaer, the 2024 Wimbledon boys' singles champion, suffered with cramps as the match progressed. Etcheverry seized control in lengthy baseline exchanges and eventually secured his fourth Davis Cup match win.

"It was tough because of the ranking. I put a lot of pressure on myself. At the beginning I was 4-1 down. Then I served at 3-4 0-40 down - I don't know how I got the first set! And then in the second, he played more aggressive. I was always dow," Etcheverry said.

The players will play on Friday for what will surely be an intriguing day. Ruud, well rested by comparison to Etcheverry must be favourite for his singles match, which means Norway must find a way to edge either the doubles or a potentially decisive fifth match.

In the third rubber, which will be a doubles affair, Viktor Durasovic and Ruud will take on Argentine duo of Andres Molteni and Horacio Zeballos on Friday.