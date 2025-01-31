Scheme For Illegal Border Crossing Uncovered In Zhytomyr Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Law enforcement officers in Zhytomyr region have uncovered a scheme for the illegal crossing of military-aged men over Ukraine-Belarus border.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Main Directorate of the National in Zhytomyr region .

"The investigation established that three men planned to cross the state border on foot through a forested area. However, the vehicle transporting the would-be illegal migrants was stopped by law enforcement officers at a checkpoint in Korosten district. The police documented the circumstances, seized the vehicle, and confiscated communication devices," the report states.

Investigators identified the organizer of the illegal border crossing as a 32-year-old resident of Kyiv. According to preliminary information, he recruited men through a Telegram channel. His offer attracted two residents of Kyiv, aged 25 and 39, as well as a 32-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi region.

All the men met in Kyiv region, where the organizer drove them in his car to an apartment, where they stayed for almost a day preparing for their escape. The organizer also involved his 44-year-old acquaintance from Kyiv region, who believed he was simply transporting passengers to a village in Ovruch community.

Police investigators have charged the organizer with facilitating the illegal transfer of multiple persons across Ukraine's state border (Part 2, Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The court is currently deciding on a preventive measure for him.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, more than 60 suspects have been charged in Ukraine following 600 searches related to illegal schemes for smuggling military-aged men across the border.