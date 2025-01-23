420 With CNW - Activists In Florida File New Initiative To Legalize Recreational Marijuana

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Marijuana advocates in Florida have submitted a fresh proposal aimed at legalizing recreational cannabis. The new measure comes only two months after a similar one failed to secure the required supermajority vote during the November election. Florida residents will have the opportunity to vote on the legalization of recreational cannabis in 2026 if the measure is approved.

Smart and Safe Florida, the group behind the...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

[email protected]

CannabisNewsWire is powered by IBN