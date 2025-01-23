420 With CNW - Activists In Florida File New Initiative To Legalize Recreational Marijuana
1/23/2025 11:05:14 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Marijuana advocates in Florida have submitted a fresh proposal aimed at legalizing recreational cannabis. The new measure comes only two months after a similar one failed to secure the required supermajority vote during the November election. Florida residents will have the opportunity to vote on the legalization of recreational cannabis in 2026 if the measure is approved.
Smart and Safe Florida, the group behind the...
