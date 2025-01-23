Film Fund Presents Book About Prominent Actress

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan State Film Fund has hosted a presentation ceremony of Rahila Soltangizi's "A Lifetime Memory" on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of Honored Artist, theater and film Ataya Aliyeva, Azernews reports.

The photo reflecting Ataya Aliyeva's life and work was opened as part of the event.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the Director of the Film Fund, Honored Art Worker Jamil Guliyev spoke about the Honored Artist's film work.

People's Artists Shafiga Mammadova, Haji Ismayilov, Abdul Mahmudov, Jafar Namig Kamal, Honored Artist Fuzuli Huseynov, Honored Cultural Worker Yusif Sheikhov, Doctor of Art History, Professor Ilham Rahimli, Honored Art Worker Shafag Sultan Alikhanli, Honored Journalist Gulbeniz Huseynova, and cinematographer Faramiz Mammadov shared their memories with the famous artist.

The event featured videos prepared by the Azerbaijan State Film Fund and the "So-and-So" project, reflecting the life and work of Ataya Aliyeva, as well as the film "The Last Prayer," which was discovered several years ago during research and is little known to the general public.

Ataya Aliyeva (1920-1995) was an accomplished Azerbaijani theater and film actress, recognized as an Honored Artist of the Azerbaijan SSR in 1964. She featured in many films produced in Azerbaijan.

Born on May 2, 1920, in Poltoratsk, Ataya Aliyeva began her acting journey as an amateur. Her first performance was in 1933 at the Ashgabat Musical Drama Theater, where she played Garib's sister in "Ashiq Qarib."

She received her education at the Baku Theater Technical School, where she took part in various roles thanks to the support of her mentor, Fatma Gadri. In 1934, while still a student, Aliyeva was invited to join the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater.

In 1938, she moved to Baku with her family but returned to Yerevan two years later. From 1948 to 1949, she worked at the Ganja Drama Theater for seven years. Many of her performances were linked to the works of playwright Jafar Jabbarli, where she played notable characters like Sevil, Dilber, Sona, and others, all of which helped shape her acting career.

In 1956, she returned to the Azerbaijan State Academic Drama Theater. Throughout her later career, she took on several impressive roles, including Peri in "Peri Jadu," Sona in "Haji Gara," and Fatmanise in "The Dead," among others.

In addition to theater, Aliyeva also acted in radio, television, and films. At "Azerbaijanfilm," she played aunt Beyim in "Our Street," mother in "Battle in the Mountains," Simuzar in "The Telephone Operator Girl," and Mansura in "Last Night of Childhood." In the 1959 film "Can He Be Forgiven?", directed by Rza Tahmasib, she appeared as both Lieutenant Garayeva and aunt Sara.

Ataya Aliyeva passed away on April 6, 1995, in Baku.