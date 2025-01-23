Film Fund Presents Book About Prominent Actress

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
The Azerbaijan State Film Fund has hosted a presentation
ceremony of Rahila Soltangizi's book "A Lifetime Memory" on the
occasion of the 105th anniversary of Honored Artist, theater and
film actress Ataya Aliyeva, Azernews reports.
The photo exhibition reflecting Ataya Aliyeva's life and work
was opened as part of the event.
Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the Director of the Film
Fund, Honored Art Worker Jamil Guliyev spoke about the Honored
Artist's film work.
People's Artists Shafiga Mammadova, Haji Ismayilov, Abdul
Mahmudov, Jafar Namig Kamal, Honored Artist Fuzuli Huseynov,
Honored Cultural Worker Yusif Sheikhov, Doctor of Art History,
Professor Ilham Rahimli, Honored Art Worker Shafag Sultan
Alikhanli, Honored Journalist Gulbeniz Huseynova, and
cinematographer Faramiz Mammadov shared their memories with the
famous artist.
The event featured videos prepared by the Azerbaijan State Film
Fund and the "So-and-So" project, reflecting the life and work of
Ataya Aliyeva, as well as the film "The Last Prayer," which was
discovered several years ago during research and is little known to
the general public.
Ataya Aliyeva (1920-1995) was an accomplished Azerbaijani
theater and film actress, recognized as an Honored Artist of the
Azerbaijan SSR in 1964. She featured in many films produced in
Azerbaijan.
Born on May 2, 1920, in Poltoratsk, Ataya Aliyeva began her
acting journey as an amateur. Her first performance was in 1933 at
the Ashgabat Musical Drama Theater, where she played Garib's sister
in "Ashiq Qarib."
She received her education at the Baku Theater Technical School,
where she took part in various roles thanks to the support of her
mentor, Fatma Gadri. In 1934, while still a student, Aliyeva was
invited to join the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama
Theater.
In 1938, she moved to Baku with her family but returned to
Yerevan two years later. From 1948 to 1949, she worked at the Ganja
Drama Theater for seven years. Many of her performances were linked
to the works of playwright Jafar Jabbarli, where she played notable
characters like Sevil, Dilber, Sona, and others, all of which
helped shape her acting career.
In 1956, she returned to the Azerbaijan State Academic Drama
Theater. Throughout her later career, she took on several
impressive roles, including Peri in "Peri Jadu," Sona in "Haji
Gara," and Fatmanise in "The Dead," among others.
In addition to theater, Aliyeva also acted in radio, television,
and films. At "Azerbaijanfilm," she played aunt Beyim in "Our
Street," mother in "Battle in the Mountains," Simuzar in "The
Telephone Operator Girl," and Mansura in "Last Night of Childhood."
In the 1959 film "Can He Be Forgiven?", directed by Rza Tahmasib,
she appeared as both Lieutenant Garayeva and aunt Sara.
Ataya Aliyeva passed away on April 6, 1995, in Baku.
