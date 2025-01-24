Fire Damages CRPF Barrack In Srinagar

The incident occurred during the intervening night and was brought under control by firefighters from the Fire and Emergency Services Department.

An official said that prompt action by the firefighting team prevented the flames from spreading further. The affected barrack primarily housed the personal belongings of the troopers stationed there.

The have registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. No casualties or injuries were reported, however, clothes and other stuff were destroyed in the incident. [KNT]

