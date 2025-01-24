Fire Damages CRPF Barrack In Srinagar
Date
1/24/2025 12:04:29 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A fire broke out in a CRPF barrack at the Indoor Stadium in Srinagar, causing damage to the belongings and beddings of personnel from the 25th Battalion.
The incident occurred during the intervening night and was brought under control by firefighters from the Fire and Emergency Services Department.
ADVERTISEMENT
An official said that prompt action by the firefighting team prevented the flames from spreading further. The affected barrack primarily housed the personal belongings of the troopers stationed there.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. No casualties or injuries were reported, however, clothes and other stuff were destroyed in the incident. [KNT]
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Over 100 Sheep Charred To Death In Blaze In J&K's Samba
Fire At Canteen At Badamibagh Cantonment, 1 Civilian Dead
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN24012025000215011059ID1109124700
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.