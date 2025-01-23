Crown Prince Meets Austria's Interim Chancellor

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Hussein on Thursday met with Austria's interim Chancellor and Federal for European and International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg.

Discussions at the meeting, held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, covered ways to bolster cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting also addressed current regional developments, according to a Royal Court statement.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.