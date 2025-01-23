NATCHEZ INVITES RESIDENTS TO OPEN HOUSE ON CITY TREES, 20 FREE TREES TO BE RAFFLED

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

An oak tree by the playground at Louis Fry Madison Street Park in Natchez, MS.

GIC facilitates a planning with the Natchez Tree Canopy Advisory Committee in September 2024.

The TREES MS Open House is free and the public is invited to attend.

NATCHEZ, MS, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Historic City of Natchez , in collaboration with Green Infrastructure Center, Inc. (GIC) announce "TREES MS Open House: Planning & Planting a Resilient Natchez" on Saturday, February 8, 2025 from 9:00am until 12:00pm.The main purpose for the open house is to help the community learn about and nurture the growth of the tree canopy in Natchez. Residents are invited to provide feedback on where trees should be planted in the community and to sign up to participate in forthcoming tree planting projects. The public will be able to view community tree maps and help prioritize strategies for healthy trees.”The TREES MS Assistance Program begins with a planning phase to analyze tree coverage city-wide and to explore management opportunities,” explains Misty Booth, GIC Community Forester.“Now, we need to hear from Natchez residents at the Open House as we enter the planting phase. This input will help determine the neighborhoods where projects are implemented.”“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Green Infrastructure Center as we work towards a greener Natchez,” said Natchez Parks & Recreation Director, Ryan Porter.“We recognize the benefits of a healthy urban tree canopy. Trees not only provide shade and clean air but also play a critical role in mitigating stormwater runoff, reducing erosion, and enhancing our community's overall health and well-being. 'The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago, the second-best time is now,' as the saying goes."Porter added,“We look forward to creating a better Natchez, one tree at a time.”Porter served on the Natchez Tree Canopy Advisory Committee during the first phase of the program.The free and family-friendly event will be held at the Downtown Depot Visitor Center, located on 200 N. Broadway Street in Natchez, MS. The program features a short presentation that begins at 10:30am, however the public is invited to drop in anytime during the open house hours. Those with an interest in participating as a volunteer are encouraged to attend.Natchez residents who provide feedback will have a chance to win one of 20 trees in a raffle drawing. Light refreshments will be served, sponsored by Neel- Schaffer, Inc.In addition to Natchez, the TREES MS Assistance Program is mobilizing community members in other communities in the state, including Gulfport, Amory, Kosciusko, the MS Band of Choctaw Indians, and Laurel. Those interested in learning about the next TREES MS event or are interested in volunteering for their community efforts are invited to go online to and fill out the Community Interest Survey.ABOUT TREES MSThe TREES MS Assistance Program is funded by the USDA Forest Service through the Inflation Reduction Act. The program is led by the Mississippi Forestry Commission in partnership with the nonprofit Green Infrastructure Center (GIC). The program is providing support for six competitively-selected communities to strengthen their urban and community forestry programs through a stepwise process using a variety of mechanisms.A significant portion of this program provides resources to support a community-led process that helps identify tree planting locations and visioning to beautify communities while addressing issues such as urban heat, flooding and air quality. GIC is currently recruiting community members to engage in this process over the next 1-2 years. For information on GIC, contact Misty Booth, Community Forester, at ... or call 434-996-9207.ABOUT NATCHEZ PARKS & RECREATIONA department of the City of Natchez, the vision of the Natchez Parks and Recreation is about families, neighborhoods and homes, economic impact- it's about giving those we serve an opportunity to become more than they are – physically, mentally, and spiritually. The department of Natchez Parks and Recreation is not only responsible for the maintenance of the city parks and facilities, but also hosts a slate of fun events all through the year to engage the activity and fitness of the citizens of Natchez of all ages. Natchez residents can also host their own events or activities by contacting the department to reserve a park facility. You can learn more about the parks and facilities or information on joining the "Friends of Natchez Parks & Rec" at /136/Parks-Recreation .ABOUT THE HISTORIC CITY OF NATCHEZFounded in 1716, The City of Natchez, Mississippi, prides itself on being the oldest city on the Mississippi, and is dedicated to enhancing residents' quality of life while preserving its rich cultural heritage. The official city website is .

