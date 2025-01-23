Hall Of Fame CIO Joins Xsignal As Strategic Advisor To Help Build Data Driven Solutions For Higher Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gordon Wishon

xSIGNAL

Building data dictionary and data governance for AI-driven Student Communications directly impacts Retention and Graduation

- Gordon WishonCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- xSIGNAL is pleased to welcome Gordon Wishon, retired CIO from Arizona State University and, more recently, interim CIO at Maricopa Community Colleges, as a Strategic Advisor with a focus on guiding xSIGNAL's development of impactful solutions for the Higher Education industry.As CIO of ASU, Gordon was at the forefront of data-driven student engagement strategies, digital transformation strategies, internet-of-things infrastructure design for the Sun Devil Stadium renovation and more. In 2014, he received the EDUCAUSE Leadership Award , the highest honor at the higher-education technology association and was inducted into the CIO Hall of Fame for his technological innovation initiatives in higher education.Higher education faces many challenges, not the least of which is the coming demographic cliff. According to Gordon,“Most institutions today are pursuing data driven strategies to improve student outcomes, employing technologies such as CRM and attempting to leverage AI. Many of those same institutions are unlikely to achieve their objectives because they haven't yet addressed some of the essential foundational elements of such a strategy, such as the construction of a comprehensive data dictionary and effective data governance, including for Student Communications. However, with these elements in place, and a coordinated student communications strategy as the basis for maximizing enrollment and retention, higher ed institutions can achieve amazing results. I believe xSIGNAL is poised to deliver solutions that complement and enable these strategies and give institutions a foundation to better serve students, administration and faculty.”xSIGNAL's initial solution – Connect – is an AI-driven, omnichannel communications platform that acts as intermediary between any source system – SIS, CRM, LMS – and any communications channel – Email, SMS, WhatsApp, Teams, Chatbot, Slack, Instagram, X, Meta. xSIGNAL aggregates data from multiple disparate sources, giving institutions a means to optimize their student communications, establish data governance and address seemingly intractable problems such as Advisor:Student ratios approaching 1000:1.“Gordon is passionate about higher education's mission, as is xSIGNAL. With Gordon's guidance and deep understanding of the industry's challenges and technology landscape, I am confident xSIGNAL will become a major player in helping students succeed. I am honored to welcome Gordon to our team,” said Hendrix Bodden, CEO and Founder of xSIGNAL.About xSIGNALFounded in 2024, xSIGNAL's anomaly detection and remediation platform combines AI-driven insights with omnichannel communication strategies to solve inefficiencies across a wide range of business applications. With its initial focus on Higher Education, xSIGNALcampus complements existing SIS, CRM, LMS, and campus card systems to create measurable, consistent, and impactful student communications.

Hendrix Bodden

xSIGNAL, Inc.

