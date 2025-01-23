LAURIE JAMES SELECTED FOR IAOTP's EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Laurie J. James, International Job and Career Transition Coach (JCTC), Certified Résumé Writer (CRW), and 11-time National Award-Winning Image Coach, was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Laurie J. James will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala./award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Laurie as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With nearly four decades of industry experience, Mrs. James has continuously advanced her education, expertise, and outreach, establishing herself as a subject matter expert in her field. A dynamic pioneer and results-driven leader, she has consistently challenged the status quo.In 2000, Mrs. James co-founded the Professional Résumé Writing and Research Association (PRWRA), serving as its first president. During her tenure, she expanded the association into 19 countries worldwide and introduced several industry-first initiatives. These included“TORI” (Toast of the Résumé Industry) global résumé writing awards, declaring September as“International Update Your Résumé Month”, and creating a collaborative environment that encouraged the free exchange of ideas for professional growth and learning.Mrs. James also spearheaded the "Volunteers For Careers" global program, where industry professionals from 19 countries, including Saudi Arabia, offered free career services to help victims and families affected by the September 11, 2001 attacks-an event that forever impacted the world.In 2005, PRWRA rebranded as Career Directors International (CDI), and Mrs. James remains one of only 12 Master Career Directors (MCD) worldwide. With this coveted credential, she has challenged over 13,000 clients to reimagine life with better career choices enabling them to become better versions of themselves through her talents as a Job and Career Transition Coach (JCTC), Certified Résumé Writer (CRW), Certified Career Enlightenment LinkedIn Writer (CCELW), Certified DISC Practitioner (CDP), Certified DISCTMstyles Communications Consultant (CDCC), and 11-Time Award-Winning National Image Coach. She possesses the passion and communication tools necessary to help motivate her clients to success.Mrs. James's career portfolio subject matter expertise includes résumé and cover letter writing, LinkedIn profile creation, career and interview coaching, and DISCTM coaching. Her diverse skill set makes her a valuable resource for anyone navigating a career transition or pivot.Mrs. James continues to earn worldwide recognition for her accomplishments. In 2022, she earned the CDI Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions as a career industry leader. In 2024, she was featured with the Executive Spotlight in the Marquis Who's Who“Women of Influence Series.” In 2024, she was awarded IAOTP's Top Master Career Director of the Year. This year, she will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Empowered Woman of the Year.Everyone has a story to tell. In 2024, Mrs. James released her first book, "About FacesTM," a nonfiction love letter to her late father, whose aspirations of writing his memoirs were cut short when illness struck. Everyone has a story to tell. In 2024, Mrs. James released her first book, "About FacesTM," a nonfiction love letter to her late father, whose aspirations of writing his memoirs were cut short when illness struck. Because this effort has already triggered such positive feedback and inspiration to her readers, she plans to continue writing and inspiring others along the way.In addition to her successful career, the talented Mrs. James delivers a classic and heartfelt "a cappella" rendition of the national anthem that evokes positivity and pride.Looking back, Mrs. James attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has encountered during her career. When not working, she enjoys traveling, supporting NCAA student-athletes, and spending time with her family. She hopes to continue influencing others to embrace their positivity with healthy self-talk and a "can-do" attitude. 