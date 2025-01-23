Total Sport Solutions Expands Pickleball Reach With Rally Pickleball Grand Opening In Mississauga

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ian Lintott, President and CEO of Total Sport Solutions IncOAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As pickleball's popularity surges across Canada, Total Sport Solutions Inc. (TSS) continues to lead the charge in creating premium playing environments for this dynamic sport. Rally Pickleball, a state-of-the-art facility located in Mississauga's Sherwood Village Mall (2225 Erin Mills Pkwy), is set to officially open its doors on Saturday, January 25th, 2025. This exciting new venue reinforces TSS's commitment to fostering vibrant communities through sport.The grand opening celebration begins at 11:00 am with a Pro Exhibition and Opening Ceremony, showcasing the game's energy and intergenerational appeal. Throughout the day, guests can enjoy free clinics for beginners and kids, interactive games, live entertainment, raffles, and a chance to play on the facility's 17 professionally installed courts.“Pickleball is about more than the game; it's about the connections we make while playing,” said Ian Lintott, President and CEO of Total Sport Solutions Inc.“With Rally Pickleball, we're proud to offer a facility where the Mississauga community can come together, grow, and thrive.”Total Sport Solutions has solidified its position as Canada's go-to provider for custom pickleball court installations, delivering courts optimized for performance, safety, and durability. These premium surfaces meet the needs of both recreational and competitive players, reflecting the company's dedication to supporting the sport's rapid growth.Pickleball is now Canada's fastest-growing sport, with the country boasting over 350,000 active players as of 2023-a number that has grown by 40% since 2021. The sport's inclusivity and low barrier to entry have made it a hit with players of all ages, driving a surge in demand for high-quality facilities like Rally Pickleball. Rally's grand opening comes a mere day after the grand opening of Pickleplex Barrie in Barrie, Ontario, with courts also provided by Total Sport Solution.Rally Pickleball promises to be a vibrant hub for players of all skill levels. To learn more about the facility or explore Total Sport Solutions' range of services, visit tsspickleball.About Total Sport Solutions Inc.Total Sport Solutions specializes in the installation of premium sports courts for homes, schools, and communities. Focusing on pickleball, basketball, and multi-sport surfaces, TSS is dedicated to creating spaces that inspire activity, connection, and wellness.

