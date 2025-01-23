Wonderstate Coffee Named 2025 Roaster Of The Year: Quality And Sustainability For The Coffee Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nick Breheny, Director of Coffee, in the lab at the Wonderstate Coffee roastery.

Organic Driftless Blend, named after the region Wonderstate Coffee calls home, is a bestseller nationwide.

The first Wonderstate Coffee Cafe in Viroqua, WI.

Recognized for exceptional coffee, sustainability practices, and community impact, Wonderstate Coffee sets a new benchmark in the specialty coffee industry.

- TJ Semanchin, Co-Owner, Wonderstate CoffeeVIROQUA, WI, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wonderstate Coffee is honored to be recognized as the 2025 Macro Roaster of the Year by Roast magazine , an award that celebrates superior coffee quality, dedication to sustainability, and a commitment to equity and community support. Wonderstate is featured in their November/December 2024 issue.Each year, Roast awards the Roaster of the Year title to two companies: Micro Roaster of the Year, for companies roasting fewer than 100,000 pounds of coffee annually, and Macro Roaster of the Year, for companies roasting more than 100,000 pounds. The award highlights companies that prioritize quality and sustainability and exemplify leadership in the areas of employee development, community support, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.Founded in 2005 in the Driftless region of WI, Wonderstate Coffee roasts approximately 450,000 pounds of coffee annually and employs 90 team members across its roasting facility and cafés Bayfield, Madison and Viroqua, Wisconsin. Co-owners TJ Semanchin, Caleb Nicholes, and Bobbi Griffin attribute Wonderstate's continued success to a guiding set of values: Excellence, Gratitude, and Service to our Collective Future. This philosophy informs everything from sourcing practices and environmental sustainability to relationships with employees, customers, and coffee-growing partners worldwide. Ninety-eight percent of the coffees the company purchases are sourced from certified organic farms.“Part of our origin story is this idea of our dual mission as a company, excellence in quality and also ethical trading,” says co-owner TJ Semanchin.“But those are also often competing interests, polarities, and concepts that create the conflict that drives us forward."At origin, Wonderstate prides itself on paying competitive prices. The company has established a minimum price per pound for green coffee, which increases by 5 cents each year, although many of its contracts are set well above that. The minimum for 2025 is $3.15. In mid-December, the commodity market price for coffee reached its highest point ever, capping a year of significant price fluctuations. This historic high is a crucial moment for the industry-one that impacts everyone from coffee farmers to coffee drinkers. However, even with these high prices, when adjusted for inflation, coffee farmers are still earning less than they did 40 years ago."Being named Roaster of the Year is a reflection of the dedication of our team and the communities that support us. We believe that coffee can be a force for positive impact, and we're committed to living out that belief every day. We're incredibly grateful for this recognition,” says Semanchin.In 2010, Wonderstate Coffee was named Roaster of the Year in the micro category, making them the first to win the award in both categories.For more about Wonderstate Coffee and its commitment to quality and sustainability, visit wonderstate.About Roast MagazineRoast is a bi-monthly technical trade journal dedicated to supporting the specialty coffee industry's growth and success. The publication covers the art, science, and business of coffee roasting, offering insights into technical advancements and industry best practices. For more information, visit roastmagazine.

