STARS WILL SHINE AT THE 18Th ANNUAL“INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE EXCELLENCE GALA” AT PIER SIXTY-SIX IN FORT LAUDERDALE

18th Annual International Automotive Excellence Awards

NASCAR® Team Owner, Rick Hendrick with fellow team owner and IAEG Awardee, Felix Sabates

All Proceeds from the IAEG Event Benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County

The“International Automotive Excellence Gala" in Ft. Lauderdale celebrates leaders, visionaries, and champions from every facet of the automotive industry

- Rita Case, Event Co-founder and Pres, and CEO of Rick Case Auto GroupFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A star-studded, one-night-only event celebrating some of the biggest names in the automotive world returns to South Florida for its 18th year. The“International Automotive Excellence Gala ,” presented by Rick Case Automotive Group and Chaired by Frank Peña, President/Dealer Principal of Potamkin Hyundai, is set for Feb. 22, 2025 at the iconic and newly reimagined Pier Sixty-Six Resort in Fort Lauderdale.The pinnacle of the event is the presentation of the coveted“Automotive Lifetime Achievement Award” during the evening's Gala. Past award recipients include H. Wayne Huizenga, founder of AutoNation; visionary automaker Lee Iacocca, who led both Ford and Chrysler; NASCARracing legends Dale Earnhardt Jr and Jeff Gordon and a host of others.The 2025 honorees include Former NASCARDriver and Current NBC Sports Racing Analyst, Kyle Petty in the“Racing Automotive Lifetime Achievement” category; Mario Murgado, President of Murgado Automotive Group in the“Automotive Dealer Lifetime Achievement” class; and in the“Manufacturer of the Year Lifetime Achievement” category, Sebastian Mackensen, President & CEO, BMW of North America, LLC, and Head of BMW Group Region Americas will accept the evening's award.“The 'Automotive Lifetime Achievement Award' is celebrated nationally by the automotive and racing industries as a coveted recognition,” said event co-founder and presenting sponsor Rita Case, President and CEO of the Rick Case Automotive Group.“This year's honorees demonstrate the highest standards, both in their professional and personal lives, and are truly deserving of the Award.”In addition to the Awards presentation, Gala attendees will be treated to an elegant cocktail reception, gourmet dinner, live entertainment and the chance to bid on exquisite auction items-including exotic vacation packages and one-of-a-kind experiences. All proceeds from the evening benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County .For information and tickets, visitAbout Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC)Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025, is a dynamic, youth development organization dedicated to providing a safe, supportive, and empowering environment for young people in Broward County, Florida. Since 1965, we have been at the forefront of youth development, working to inspire and enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. Our 15 Broward County Club facilities serve over 2,000 youth ages 6-18, daily, via our after-school programs, personal growth roadmaps and career development initiatives. BGCBC offers a wide range of programs and services designed to meet the academic, social, emotional, and physical needs of our local youth.About The Rick Case Automotive GroupFounded in 1962, the Rick Case Automotive Group has been honored by Automotive News as the National All-Star Dealer and President and CEO Rita Case was named the 2024 TIME Dealer of the Year. Rick Case Automotive Group is the nation's largest female owned and operated automotive dealer group in America, offering Honda, Hyundai, Genesis, Ioniq, Volkswagen, Kia, Acura, Audi, Mazda, Maserati, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Honda Motorcycles and E-Z-Go golf carts. Celebrating more than 60 years in business, the Rick Case Automotive Group has 12 dealerships in South Florida and Georgia. The South Florida dealerships are known for holding national sales records, consistently ranking among the top performers in markets they serve. Rick Case Automotive Group is headquartered at 14500 W. Sunrise Blvd. in Sunrise, Florida. For more information, visit .

