Nextera Energy Partners, LP To Be Renamed XPLR Infrastructure, LP Announces Date For Release Of Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP ) today announced the company is changing its name to XPLR Infrastructure, LP, effective today, and will begin trading under the new ticker symbol, XIFR, on the New York (NYSE) on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2025.

Until Feb. 3, the company will continue to trade on the NYSE under its current ticker symbol, NEP. In addition to its new name and ticker symbol, XPLR Infrastructure will have a new logo and new website, .

XPLR Infrastructure plans to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results before the opening of the NYSE on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in a news release to be posted on its website at . An advisory news release will be issued over PR Newswire the morning of Jan. 28, with a link to the financial results news release on XPLR Infrastructure's website. As previously announced, XPLR Infrastructure will make available its financial results only on its website.

The company plans to discuss its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results and provide a business update during an investor presentation to be webcast live, beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Jan. 28, 2025. The listen-only webcast will be available on XPLR Infrastructure's website, . The news release and the slides accompanying the presentation may be downloaded at , beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET on the day of the webcast. A replay will be available for 90 days on .

NextEra Energy Partners, LP

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP ) is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE ). NextEra Energy Partners' strategy emphasizes acquiring, managing and owning contracted clean energy assets with stable, long-term cash flows with a focus on renewable energy projects. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy Partners owns, or has a partial ownership interest in, a portfolio of contracted renewable energy assets consisting of wind, solar and solar-plus-storage projects and a stand-alone battery storage project in the U.S., as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets in Pennsylvania. For more information about NextEra Energy Partners, please visit: .

