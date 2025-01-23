Breaking Barriers: Walker Youngbird Foundation's $15,000 Grant Elevates Emerging Native Artists

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"Native artists have historically been underrepresented in the art world, making up less than 1% of those featured in major U.S. art institutions ," Reid Walker said, Founder of the Walker Youngbird Foundation. "For early and emerging artists, this grant isn't just support-it's a step toward breaking through systemic barriers, building connections, and accessing opportunities that can lead to lasting visibility and success."

Native artists are increasingly achieving unprecedented recognition on the global stage. In the last year alone, a Native artist represented the United States at the Venice Biennale's American Pavilion, and another was honored with a prestigious MacArthur Foundation 'Genius Grant.' These milestones highlight a transformative movement elevating Native voices in contemporary art-but significant gaps in representation persist in galleries and museums across the country.

The Walker Youngbird Foundation is working to address these gaps by supporting emerging native talent, as exemplified by its inaugural grantee, Muskogee-Creek artist George Alexander . Featured at the foundation's launch event in Miami during Art Basel this past December, Alexander's work explores themes of identity and heritage, offering valuable perspectives on contemporary Native issues.

"The Walker Youngbird Foundation has been a cornerstone in my journey, offering invaluable support and opportunities that have elevated my art to new heights," Alexander said. "Their commitment to fostering Native voices has not only strengthened my practice but also enriched my creative experience in ways I never imagined. I am truly grateful for their dedication and the impact they've had on my career."

The Walker Youngbird Foundation grant is open to Native American artists from all tribal nations, as well as Native Hawaiian, Alaska Native, and First Nations artists from Canada. For more information or to apply, visit .

For more information, please contact: [email protected]

Follow us on instagram/walkeryoungbird.

SOURCE Walker Youngbird Foundation