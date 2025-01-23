Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results For Fiscal Year 2024 And Q4 2024

For the year ended December 31, 2024, Business First reported net income available to common stockholders of $59.7 million or $2.26 per diluted common share, decreases of $5.9 million and $0.34, respectively, from the prior year ended December 31, 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the year ended December 31, 2024, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $65.7 million or $2.49 per diluted common share, decreases of $0.6 million and $0.13, respectively, from prior year ended December 31, 2023.

"I'm pleased to report the fourth quarter of 2024 positively reflected our year as a whole,” said Jude Melville, chairman, president and CEO of Business First Bancshares.“Solid fundamental performance led to productive growth, increasing diversification of revenue sources, healthy asset quality, successful incorporation of new team members, and expansion of our client base, all of which point to an exciting 2025 in which we anticipate not only meeting but growing stakeholder expectations."

On Thursday, January 23, 2025, Business First's board of directors declared a quarterly preferred dividend in the amount of $18.75 per share, which is the full quarterly dividend of 1.875% based on the per annum rate of 7.50%. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly common dividend based upon financial performance for the fourth quarter in the amount of $0.14 per share of common stock. The preferred and common dividends will be paid on February 28, 2025, or as soon thereafter as practicable, to the shareholders of record as of February 15, 2025.

Quarterly Highlights



Net Interest Margin (NIM) Expansion. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, net interest income totaled $65.7 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.61% and 2.77%, respectively, compared to $56.1 million, 3.51% and 2.54% for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.0 million) were 3.56% and 2.72% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 3.46% and 2.50% (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.7 million) for the linked quarter. The increase was driven by a reduction in Business First's overall cost of funding.



Noninterest Income Investments. Business First again demonstrated increasing revenue from noninterest income sources. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the customer swap business produced revenue of $1.3 million, an increase of $0.4 million when compared to the linked quarter, along with continued progress in many of the other noninterest income revenue streams.



Strong Deposit Growth. During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, deposits increased $870.4 million or 15.43%, 61.38% annualized, compared to the linked quarter. Excluding ending December 31, 2024 deposit balances from Oakwood, organic deposit growth was $156.8 million or 2.78%, 11.06% annualized.



Measured Loan Growth. Loans held for investment increased $761.3 million or 14.58%, 58.02% annualized, from the linked quarter. Excluding ending December 31, 2024 loan balances from Oakwood, organic loan growth was $62.8 million or 1.20%, 4.79% annualized.

Oakwood Acquisition. On October 1, 2024, Business First closed its previously announced acquisition of Oakwood and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Oakwood Bank. Oakwood had approximately $863.6 million of total assets, $700.2 million of loans, and $741.3 million of deposits as of September 30, 2024. Business First does not anticipate material synergies to be reflected in its earnings until after conversion in the fourth quarter.

Consistent Core Performance. Return to common shareholders on average assets, on an annualized basis, was 0.78% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, or 1.00% on a non-GAAP basis, with the difference largely attributable to the exclusion of acquisition-related costs, including $4.8 million provision expense for the Oakwood loan portfolio.

Statement of Financial Condition

Loans

Loans held for investment increased $761.3 million or 14.58%, 58.02% annualized, from the linked quarter. Excluding ending December 31, 2024 loan balances from Oakwood, organic loan growth was $62.8 million or 1.20%, 4.79% annualized. For the year ended December 31, 2024, organic loan growth was $291.0 million or 5.83%. Organic loan growth for the quarter was highlighted by a $54.3 million or 3.63% increase in the commercial and industrial (C&I) portfolio and $20.8 million or 2.80% in the residential real estate portfolio, as well as a reduction of $31.9 million or 4.87% in the construction and development (C&D) portfolio.

Organic production for the quarter was led by the Capital, Southwest, and New Orleans Louisiana regions which accounted for all of the net loan growth from the linked quarter based on unpaid principal balance. Based on unpaid principal balances, Texas-based loans represented approximately 41% of the overall loan portfolio as of December 31, 2024, with the 6% increase from linked quarter attributed to the Oakwood acquisition.

Credit Quality

Credit quality metrics remain solid, with improvement during the quarter from the acquisition of the Oakwood portfolio as well as in the organic portfolio through resolution of nonaccrual loans. The ratio of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment decreased 8 basis points to 0.42% at December 31, 2024, while the ratio of nonperforming assets compared to total assets decreased 1 basis point to 0.39%. The decreases were attributable to the acquired loans from the Oakwood portfolio and the $1.1 million decrease in nonperforming loans compared to the linked quarter.

Securities

The securities portfolio decreased $22.5 million, or 2.46%, from the linked quarter, impacted by $21.4 million in negative fair value adjustments. The securities portfolio, based on estimated fair value, represented 11.37% of total assets as of December 31, 2024.

Deposits

Deposits increased $870.4 million or 15.43%, 61.38% annualized, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the linked quarter. Excluding ending December 31, 2024 deposit balances from Oakwood, organic deposit growth was $156.8 million or 2.78%, 11.06% annualized. For the year ended December 31, 2024, organic deposit growth was $548.9 million or 10.46%.

Organic deposit growth for the quarter was highlighted by increases in money market accounts and noninterest bearing accounts, with increases of $51.8 million or 2.49% and $33.3 million or 2.79%, respectively, compared to the linked quarter.

Borrowings

Borrowings decreased $10.3 million, or 2.09%, from the linked quarter due primarily to a reduction in short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances.

Shareholders' Equity

Shareholders' equity increased $99.9 million, of which $103.8 million was due to the acquisition of Oakwood, during the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) decreased $16.9 million, or 36.52%, during the fourth quarter due to negative after-tax fair value adjustments in the securities portfolio. Book value per common share increased to $24.62 at December 31, 2024, compared to $24.59 at September 30, 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share decreased from $20.60 at September 30, 2024, to $19.92 at December 31, 2024 due largely to the decreases in AOCI which accounted for $0.57 of the decrease.

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, net interest income totaled $65.7 million, compared to $56.1 million from the linked quarter. Loan and interest-earning asset yields of 7.05% and 6.38%, decreased 7 and 4 basis points, respectively, compared to 7.12% and 6.42% from the linked quarter due to recent decline in the interest rate environment. However, net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.61% and 2.77% compared to 3.51% and 2.54% for the linked quarter. The overall cost of funds, which included noninterest-bearing deposits, declined 14 bps from 3.07% from the linked quarter to 2.93% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 due to the interest rate environment, along with decisive deposit rate management.

Non-GAAP net interest income (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.0 million) totaled $64.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $55.4 million (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.7 million) for the linked quarter. Non- GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.0 million) were 3.56% and 2.72%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 3.46% and 2.50% (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.7 million) for the linked quarter. Excluding loan discount accretion, loan yields decreased 9 basis points to 6.98% from 7.07%, and interest earnings asset yields decreased 5 basis points to 6.33% from 6.38%, compared to the linked quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, Business First recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.7 million, compared to $1.7 million from the linked quarter. The current quarter's reserve growth was largely associated with a $4.8 million increase due to the initial acquisition of Oakwood, along with loan growth, net charge-offs, offset by slight improvements in the economic forecasts.

Other Income

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, other income increased $1.1 million or 10.05%, compared to the linked quarter. The net increase was largely attributable to a a $351,000 increase in swap fee income, $311,000 increase in bank owned life insurance due to a benefit payout and the addition of Oakwood, and $205,000 increase in debit card and ATM fee income.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, other expenses increased by $7.1 million or 16.77%, compared to the linked quarter. The increase was largely attributable to expenses associated with the acquisition of Oakwood, approximately $4.8 million, along with increases in advertising and promotions, $653,000, salaries and employee benefits (excluding Oakwood), $533,000, and ad valorem/shareholders taxes, $457,000.

Return on Assets and Common Equity

Return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.78% and 8.23% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 0.97% and 10.76%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.00% and 10.58% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 1.01% and 11.23%, respectively, for the linked quarter.

Conference Call and Webcast

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as“core” or“tangible”) intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures.“Core” measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management's opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First's performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP“core” measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, acquisition- related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.).“Tangible” measures adjust common equity by subtracting goodwill, core deposit intangibles, and customer intangibles, net of accumulated amortization. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of Business First's core business. These non- GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.

