Minister Bolat Unveils Ambitious Export Action Plan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By News Centre
Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has unveiled the 2025 Export Action
Plan, announcing that this year, exporters will receive ₺ 33
billion ($0.93 billion) in support. Bolat also addressed the visa
issues faced by exporters, revealing plans to issue green passports
to 8,500 exporters in 2025.
Minister Bolat highlighted that the cost of rediscount credits
was reduced by 6 points at the beginning of the new year, bringing
the export rediscount credit financing cost down to 29.9%.
"The cost of export financing will be further reduced next
month, and we will receive good news about a new reduction in
financing costs," he added.
The Trade Minister also mentioned that Turkish Eximbank is
expected to provide $50 billion in financing support, while the
Turkish Trade Bank will offer ₺ 200 billion ($5.6 billion) in 2025.
Additionally, the Export Development Inc. (IGE) is projected to
increase its capacity by ₺70 billion ($2 billion) with new
guarantee support packages, aiming for a cumulative credit
guarantee support of ₺160 billion ($4.5 billion) by the end of the
year.
During a meeting at the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) Foreign
Trade Complex, Bolat outlined the 77-item 2025 Export Action Plan,
which was prepared in consultation with all sector stakeholders and
leading NGOs in the country. The first section of the action plan
focuses on Support and Price Stability Fund (DFIF) supports, the
second on support mechanisms and improvements for goods exports,
the third on support for service exports, the fourth on trade
diplomacy and multilateral regional bilateral relations, the fifth
on measures to be taken at customs to facilitate exports, and the
sixth on export financing. Bolat emphasized their goal of achieving
$390 billion in goods and services exports in 2025.
Bolat reminded that the ministry's budget has been increased to
₺56 billion (1.6 billion) in 2025, with ₺33 billion ($1 billion)
allocated as DFIF supports for goods and services exporters.
"We estimate that around 28,000 exporters will benefit from
these supports. We have utilized all our resources to ensure
exporters' access to finance. The Eximbank capital, which was ₺13.5
billion ($0.4 billion), has been increased fourfold to ₺55 billion
($1.5 billion) in 18 months," he said.
Minister Bolat pointed out the decline in inflation, stating
that inflation is starting to decrease. "Hopefully, within a few
months, we will be talking about inflation rates in the 30s. We
will fall below 40%. By the end of the year, the target is 21% CPI
inflation. As price stability is achieved, the growth rate will
increase," he said.
Minister Bolat also provided information on the visa issues
faced by exporters. In 2024, 8,562 exporters were issued green
passports, bringing the total number to 27,192. He announced plans
to issue green passports to 8,500 exporters in 2025.
Minister Bolat stated that this year, they will organize 269
trade delegation programs and 85 procurement delegation
organizations.
"We will support our exporters with participation in 65 domestic
fairs, 330 international fairs, and 1,650 individual fair
participations. We will also include 63 brands from 61 new
companies in the Turquality program, aiming to support a total of
380 brands from 355 companies," he said.
TIM President Mustafa Gültepe also had a speech at the meeting,
noting that they had left behind a challenging year for producers
and exporters.
"I believe that policies supporting more production and exports
will be implemented in 2025, and the hardest part is behind us.
Despite the difficulties of the past year, we achieved a good
figure of $262 billion in exports. Our target for 2025 is $280
billion. I believe that policies supporting more production and
exports will be implemented. The support provided by Eximbank and
the Turkish Trade Bank in the last 1.5 years has increased our
hopes for financing," he concluded.
MENAFN23012025000195011045ID1109123683
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.