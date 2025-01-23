Two German Patriot Batteries Deployed In Poland To Protect Ukraine Aid Hub - Pistorius

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Defense Boris Pistorius announced the deployment of two Patriot missile batteries near the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport, where the international hub for aid for Ukraine operates.

Pistorius stated this during a joint press with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Poland, Wladyslaw Kosińiak-Kamysz, at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport, Ukrinform reports with reference to Rmf24.

“Ukraine's need for Western support will not decrease, so the role of the logistics hub in Rzeszow remains key. Two German Patriot batteries will protect the area,” Pistorius said.

He reported that the mission of the German Patriot batteries is designed for six months. According to the minister, it will not be permanent due to limitations in equipment and personnel.

Pistorius reported that a few days ago NATO took over control from the U.S. over the operation to protect the airspace of the Rzeszow-Jasionka airfield. On this occasion, he thanked the Americans for their support and assistance.

German-operated Patriot systems have already been on duty near the border with Ukraine from January to November 2023.

As is known, the Rzeszow-Jasionka international hub is the main one for transporting international military and humanitarian assistance go Ukraine. More than 80% of all assistance to Ukraine passes through the hub.