Kashif Ali Debuts In Pakistan's Spin-Heavy XI For Second Test Vs West Indies

(MENAFN- IANS) Multan, Jan 24 (IANS) Debutant right-arm pacer Kashif Ali comes in place of Khurram Shahzad as Pakistan Board (PCB) unveiled their playing XI for the second and final Test of the series against West Indies, set to take place at the Multan Cricket from January 25 to 29, following their comprehensive 127-run victory in the series opener.

Kashif Ali is set to don the whites for Pakistan after showcasing impressive form in the domestic circuit. The 24-year-old earned his call-up with consistent performances in first-class cricket, including a standout five-wicket haul for Pakistan Shaheens against Sri Lanka last November. His inclusion marks a significant milestone in his career as he becomes the sole pacer in Pakistan's spin-heavy bowling attack for the match. Kashif expressed his excitement ahead of his debut.

Pakistan have opted to retain the spin-heavy bowling attack that proved effective in the series opener. Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, and Abrar Ahmed, all of whom played pivotal roles in dismantling the West Indies lineup in the first Test, will once again lead the charge with their guile and precision.

The decision to rely heavily on spinners reflects Pakistan's approach to capitalise on the spin-friendly conditions in Multan, which were instrumental in their recent Test series comeback against England. The batting lineup remains unchanged, with young opener Muhammad Huraira partnering skipper Shan Masood at the top of the order. The promising left-handed batter, Huraira, impressed with his technique and temperament in the first Test and will aim to build on his solid start.

Babar Azam, who remains the backbone of Pakistan's batting, will occupy the crucial No. 3 position. Vice-captain Saud Shakeel, all-rounder Salman Ali Agha, and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan will form the middle order alongside Kamran Ghulam, who played a steady knock in the first Test.

Pakistan heads into the second Test with a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, thanks to a commanding performance in the first Test at the same venue. The spin trio of Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, and Abrar Ahmed collectively accounted for all the 20 wickets in the first match, leaving the West Indies batting lineup in disarray.

Pakistan will aim to seal the series with a victory in the second Test, while West Indies will look to regroup and deliver a stronger performance to level the series.

Pakistan Playing XI:

Shan Masood (c), Muhammad Huraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Kashif Ali.