PM Modi To Release Next Instalment Of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana During Bhagalpur Visit

Patna, Jan 24 (IANS) Union Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a review meeting with Bihar's agriculture department ministers and officials in Patna on Friday.

During the meeting, plans for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Bhagalpur on February 24, were discussed in detail. Chouhan announced that during PM Modi's visit, the next instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana would be issued to farmers.

“The scheme will benefit, particularly for small and marginal farmers, describing it as a significant initiative under the leadership of PM Modi,” Chouhan said. He praised the rapid development in the country over the past seven months, attributing it to PM Modi's governance.

The Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a flagship scheme of the central government aimed at providing financial support to small and marginal farmers. The instalment will further support farmers in Bihar by addressing their financial and agricultural needs.

Chouhan commended the Bihar government for its efforts and outlined the central government's commitment to supporting Bihar's agricultural development. He lauded the Nitish Kumar government for developing its fourth agricultural roadmap, emphasising its vital role in advancing Bihar's agricultural sector.

“I want to congratulate the Bihar government for its proactive approach, pioneer in agriculture with its unique efforts in crop innovation and farm productivity. The central government has allocated substantial funds for Bihar's agricultural sector in the past, which were utilised effectively,” Chouhan said. He promised increased allocations in the upcoming budget to further empower Bihar's farmers and enhance productivity.

“The talented and hardworking farmers are doing miraculous work in special crops in Bihar, such as Makhana (Fox Nuts), Mushrooms, Honey, Litchi and Bananas,” he said. Chouhan emphasised the need for more research to boost the productivity of Bihar's special crops. He announced plans to explore mechanisation in makhana farming, which is currently reliant on manual labour. Mechanized farming could significantly enhance efficiency and productivity in this sector.

Chouhan revealed that there is growing demand for a Centre of Excellence in Bihar. The central government will review this demand and support its establishment to advance agricultural research and innovation.

“The fertile soil and industrious farmers of Bihar are the key advantages that make the state a leader in agricultural potential. I want to assure support from the central government under PM Narendra Modi's leadership to further strengthen Bihar's agricultural sector,” he said.