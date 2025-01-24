Sarbananda Sonowal Attends 'Tai Ethnic Cultural Festival' In Assam's Dibrugarh

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Jan 24 (IANS) Union Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday attended the Third Tai Ethnic Cultural Festival held at Tengakhat in the upper Assam town of Dibrugarh. The festival showcased the rich cultural heritage of the Tai-Ahom community, with vibrant displays of art, cuisine, attire, and other traditions.

The Union Minister emphasised the significance of preserving and promoting the Tai-Ahom community's illustrious history and cultural legacy, which reflect Assam's unity and strength.

Speaking at the event, Sarbananda Sonowal said: "The Tai community has a strong socio-cultural history that continues to inspire the younger generation. This festival is not just a celebration of Tai-Ahom heritage but also a vision to empower the Assamese community. I commend the organizers for hosting such a significant event. By staying united and strengthening our foundation, we will preserve our identity and ensure a progressive future."

Sonowal highlighted the contributions of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha, the founder of the Ahom dynasty, whose inclusive humanistic principles unified Assam in the 13th century.

"Inspired by these principles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the nation with the philosophy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,' ensuring inclusive growth for all," Sonowal added.

The Union Minister also emphasised the values of Mahavir Lachit Borphukan, the legendary Ahom general, whose leadership united the Assamese forces to defeat the aggressive Mughal invaders.

"As Lachit Borphukan demonstrated, unity is strength. If we remain united, we will grow stronger and achieve greater heights,” Sonowal stated.

Sarbananda Sonowal further participated in an Akhanda Harinam Sankirtan organised in Bamun Gaon, Dibrugarh.

Praising the spiritual essence of the gathering, Sonowal remarked: "Harinam Sankirtan brings peace, harmony, and inspiration to move forward. The collective faith and devotion of the people reflect the unity and strength that define our culture."

The Union Minister also lauded the organisers for linking the festival with significant social awareness campaigns on issues such as Swachh Bharat, child marriage prevention, the right to education, and substance abuse prevention.

Additionally, Sonowal participated in a civic discussion organised by the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC), engaging with prominent citizens and representatives of various organisations to discuss the city's development.

Key issues such as urban flooding, drainage systems, waste management, pollution reduction, and traffic management were deliberated upon.

The Minister, who is also the MP from Dibrugarh, assured his support for addressing these challenges promptly and effectively.