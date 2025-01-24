Tripura CM Launches Startup Policy To Empower Youth

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Jan 24 (IANS) To empower youths, Tripura Chief Manik Saha on Friday launched the 'Tripura Startup Policy-2024', under which support would be extended to entrepreneurs engaged in Information (IT) and Information Enabled Services (ITES).

Unveiling the 'Tripura Startup Policy-2024' here at a function, the Chief Minister said that if the youth are not developed, the development of the country is not possible.

He also criticised the previous for not supporting the youths following which they were directionless.

“The Startup Policy initially started in 2019, and on Friday, we launched it in a new way, bringing in so many changes. Not only IT, but we have also added agriculture, bamboo, food, and other sectors. Youth never received support before, which is why they were directionless. Not all people can be given jobs,” Saha said.

He said that it is a known fact that youth are very energetic and capable.

“However, their energy and enthusiasm often do not go in the right direction. This policy will channel their energy correctly and ensure that youth receive the needed help from the government,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Saha added that such a policy would allow the youth to achieve new heights.

“It will enable them to fulfill their dreams of becoming industrialists or entrepreneurs. Such initiatives will help realise the vision of 'Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura'. Banks will also offer financial help to these youth, creating better employment opportunities. The policy aims to tackle unemployment by engaging youth from all levels of society, from the lowest to the highest."

The Chief Minister said that when this initiative began, there were strong connections established with IITs, IIMs, NITs, and other central universities of India.

It is a wise decision to help youth achieve greater heights from a young age, he pointed out. Banks are encouraging youth, ensuring at least one Dalit, one woman, and one Indigenous person benefits from this initiative, said Saha.

CM Saha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised that there can be no growth in the country without innovation and new opportunities for the youth.

"Our PM has always said that our main human resource is youth. If the youth are developed, the country will develop. In the future, our numerous startup policies will support this growth,” he added.

During the event, Finance and IT Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Chief Secretary J K Sinha, Industries and Commerce Department Secretary Kiran Gitte and Director of IT Jeya Ragul Geshan were also present.