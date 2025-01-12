Netanyahu skips visit to Trump’s inauguration

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime has canceled his planned trip to the US for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, according to a senior aide. While the aide did not specify the reason for the cancellation, reports suggest Netanyahu’s recent prostate surgery, which has led to advice for him to rest, is the cause.



The cancellation also follows an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in November for Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. This is coupled with Israel’s facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice. The warrant has provoked mixed international reactions, with some countries expressing willingness to comply, while others, like Hungary, and the US, which is not a signatory to the ICC, have denounced it.



Netanyahu had planned to attend the inauguration, his first trip abroad since the warrant was issued. Despite this, he and Trump have recently discussed the ongoing situation in Gaza, with Trump reiterating a warning about hostages being released before his inauguration.

