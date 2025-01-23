Cinc Syrskyi Considers Censorship Necessary In Times Of War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Restrictions on information in time of war are not an attempt to restrict people's rights, but a necessity of wartime.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in an interview with Bayraktar.

When asked by the host whether censorship is necessary in wartime, Syrskyi replied:“Yes, it is.”

“We are not the first to fight in the world. Wars are happening, and there is a certain set of actions that must be taken. They are actually defined by the Law of Ukraine“On the of Martial Law”. You know that there are a lot of restrictions that are introduced there. And these restrictions are not just some news or some attempts to restrict someone's rights. It's just a necessity,” he said.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukrain noted that certain restrictions are needed especially now that the information space has become accessible to all.

“Even the operation we conducted - Kharkiv or Kursk - when the enemy did not understand our plan and did not take it into account, thinking that we were no longer capable of any active actions, is probably an exception to the general rule. Because there is sensitive information that cannot be disseminated,” he said.

At the same time, Syrskyi emphasized that it is necessary to inform the public about the real state of affairs so that there is no difference between the front and the rear,“so that people understand that the war is here, next to us, that people are getting injured here, that, unfortunately, there are dead, and this is a problem for everyone.”

