Yemen Huthi Rebels Say Support For Palestinians Led To US 'Terrorist' Designation
1/23/2025 2:34:09 PM
Sanaa: Yemen's Huthi rebels accused Washington on Thursday of designating them a "terrorist organisation" for supporting the "oppressed Palestinian people", their cited motive for months of attacks on Israel and in the Red Sea.
"The American designation targets all the Yemeni people and their honourable position in support of the oppressed Palestinian people," said a Huthi statement quoted by the rebel-affiliated Al-Masirah TV channel. "This reflects the degree of bias on the part of the current American administration in favour of the usurper Zionist entity (Israel)."
