عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Yemen Huthi Rebels Say Support For Palestinians Led To US 'Terrorist' Designation

Yemen Huthi Rebels Say Support For Palestinians Led To US 'Terrorist' Designation


1/23/2025 2:34:09 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Sanaa: Yemen's Huthi rebels accused Washington on Thursday of designating them a "terrorist organisation" for supporting the "oppressed Palestinian people", their cited motive for months of attacks on Israel and in the Red Sea.

"The American designation targets all the Yemeni people and their honourable position in support of the oppressed Palestinian people," said a Huthi statement quoted by the rebel-affiliated Al-Masirah TV channel. "This reflects the degree of bias on the part of the current American administration in favour of the usurper Zionist entity (Israel)."

MENAFN23012025000063011010ID1109123564


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search