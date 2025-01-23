Xraised Features Dr. Jason Roop: Redefining Student Success With The Trait-Based Model Of Prevention

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Xraised is thrilled to spotlight a transformative approach to student development in an exclusive interview with Dr. Jason Roop, Founder and CEO of The Center for Trait-Based Transformation. The discussion centered on the groundbreaking Trait-Based Model of Prevention, a revolutionary program designed to enhance resilience, emotional intelligence, and leadership in students by focusing on their inherent strengths.

A New Paradigm in Prevention

The Trait-Based Model of Prevention challenges traditional prevention strategies that often rely on fear-based tactics. Instead, it offers an empowering framework that prioritizes personal growth and self-discovery. "Most conventional programs instill fear and external motivators to discourage harmful behaviors," explains Dr. Roop. "The Trait-Based Model teaches students to harness their innate strengths, providing an internal anchor for decision-making and resilience. When students know who they are, they know what to do."

Proven Results in Student Well-Being

Data highlights the program's effectiveness, showing a 71.5% reduction in depression and a 58.5% reduction in anxiety among participants. Schools implementing this model have also reported significant improvements in attendance, grades, and overall engagement.“This isn't just a prevention tool; it's a pathway to cultivating the next generation of leaders,” says Dr. Roop.

Leadership as a Key to Transformation

A unique feature of the Trait-Based Model is its emphasis on leadership traits. Students learn to recognize and leverage qualities like empathy, tenacity, and creativity. By fostering these skills, the program not only helps students avoid harmful behaviors but also equips them with tools for lifelong success.

Diversity and Inclusivity at the Core

A critical element of the Trait-Based Model is its alignment with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) principles. The program's video lessons feature a diverse range of voices and perspectives, ensuring accessibility and relatability for students of all backgrounds.“We aim to celebrate and empower individual expression,” says Dr. Roop.“This approach fosters connection and helps students see themselves as capable, resilient leaders.”

Real-World Impact

The 'Tree of Traits,' a tool used within the program, helps students identify and nurture their inherent strengths. Dr. Roop shared a moving success story of Emily, a 7th grader, was on the verge of quitting an after-school club because she thought it was "stupid." However, her mother texted me to share that Emily remembered she had GRIT-determination, resilience, and tenacity-and decided not to quit. This small but powerful moment reflects what is happening across the entire school: students are becoming more engaged in extracurricular activities, attendance is improving, and grades are on the rise.

A Vision for the Future

The Center for Trait-Based Transformation continues to expand its reach, implementing the Trait-Based Model in schools, treatment centers, and other organizations across the country.“Our mission is to redefine how we view prevention and recovery by focusing on strengths rather than deficits,” says Dr. Roop.

