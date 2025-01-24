General Staff Confirms Strikes On Ryazan Refinery, Kremniy El Plant In Bryansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces, in cooperation with other elements of Ukraine's Defense Forces, in the early hours of Friday, January 24, attacked the production facilities at the Ryazan Oil Refining Company and the Kremniy El microelectronics in Bryansk.

The General Staff of Ukraine's reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

As a result of the strikes, fires broke out at the production facilities of the Ryazan Oil Refining Company and at the Ryazan oil pumping station.

The Kremniy El microelectronics plant in Bryansk was also attacked. This is one of the key enterprises of Russia's microelectronics industry. The plant produces a wide range of microcircuits and components used in strategic weapons systems, including the Topol-M and Bulava nuclear-capable missile systems, the S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as in the on-board electronics of combat aircraft.

The results of the attack are being verified, the General Staff noted.

The systematic and targeted destruction of facilities that supply the Russian army with fuel and lubricants and military equipment will persist until the complete cessation of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, the General Staff emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia reported a drone attack on 11 Russian regions, the capital, and temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of January 24. The Russian defense ministry claimed 121 drones had allegedly been downed, including one over Moscow.