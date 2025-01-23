The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Partners With Kidsgardening - Welcoming Applications For The 2025 Gromoregood Grassroots Grant
"Gardening offers kids more than just the chance to get their hands dirty-it's an opportunity to connect with nature, build a sense of community, and develop self-confidence, all while experiencing the joy of watching something grow," said Em Shipman, executive director of KidsGardening.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation along with KidsGardening are now welcoming applications for the 2025 GroMoreGood Grassroots Grant. If your organization is looking to connect more children to gardens and outdoor play, get the details and apply here:
A special thank you to the following organizations for sharing their garden photos with us:
Christina Kent Early Childhood
Spring Branch Elementary PTA
The Hickman NEST
Worchester Islamic Center
About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at .
