YOLO TV Introduces The Rise On The Go, A Mobile Outdoor TV Solution

Portable, weatherproof, daylight-bright TV. Available in 115", 158", and 202" inches.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- YOLO TV , proudly introduces The Rise On The Go , a mobile outdoor TV designed to bring entertainment wherever it's needed. This innovative solution offers a portable, high-quality viewing experience, combining durability and versatility for municipalities, cities and event organizers.

“With Rise On The Go, we've created a true turn key mobile experience,” said YOLO TV Managing Partner Brian Bachman.“From city movie nights in the park to private events or concerts, this portable TV delivers convenience, stunning visuals, and the durability to withstand all weather conditions.”

The Rise On The Go is available in three sizes-115", 158", and 202"-to suit a range of needs. Each TV is housed in a specially designed flight case that holds the sound system, video processor and electrical so no need to use extension cords or run additional audio. The case also has wheels which makes it easy to transport and set up and breakdown. "Before we used to have to have additional laborers to set up trussing, run extension cords. Now, you push the entire unit on it's wheels, take the cover off and push a button and the TV comes up out of the case and unfolds on it's own. This has made it a lot simpler to go to events, save on man power and break down in a matter of minutes" says Bachman.

Built with an IP65 weatherproof rating, The Rise On The Go is engineered to handle rain, extreme heat, and cold, ensuring uninterrupted performance regardless of the conditions. With brightness levels exceeding 6000 nits, the TV delivers crisp, anti-glare visuals even in direct sunlight, making it ideal for daytime use.

“This is an excellent solution for entrepreneurs interested in event rentals,” added Bachman.“It's easy to transport, store, and set up, making it perfect for tailgating, festivals, and other gatherings. A large SUV or pickup truck is all you need.”

A Rise On The Go unit was purchased by a large entertainment company in Las Vegas. "We needed to take The Rise on The Go to private events nationwide, and I was sometimes on my own or had one person with me and it was so simple to carry, and set up and break down. Just push the button and your done. Everything is in the base so it's very simple and the party planners loved that we didn't have to run any cords making it a nice clean unit to have at a nice party" says Aaron Jackson, an independent contractor who used The Rise on the Go for a two year tour.“It's straightforward to transport and operate,” adds Jackson.

YOLO TV developed and manufactured The Rise On The Go to provide a flexible and luxury entertainment option for clients who are not looking for a permanent installation but a unit that can be used throughout the year at multiple events.

“We've had inquiries from Universities hosting alumni events, race organizers planning outdoor broadcasts, running events and walks". said Bachman.

Key Features of The Rise On The Go:

Sizes Offered: 115", 158", and 202"

Weatherproof Rating: Certified IP65

Brightness: 6000 nits for vibrant, anti-glare and can be seen in direct sunlight

The case has a power source and built in sound making this the complete solution for mobile entertainment.

About YOLO TV

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, YOLO TV has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality outdoor televisions. The company's journey began with large-format signage projects and expanded into outdoor entertainment solutions during the pandemic. From permanent backyard installations to portable event setups like The Rise On The Go, YOLO TV continues to redefine outdoor entertainment.

For more information about The Rise On The Go or other YOLO TV products, visit yolotvs

