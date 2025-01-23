Trump quickly set to work reversing many of his predecessor’s policies

(MENAFN) Upon returning to the presidency, Donald has quickly set to work reversing many of his predecessor’s policies, signaling a return to more traditional values from the 1980s. Trump’s executive actions within hours of taking office have drawn attention for reasserting the two-gender framework, banning men from competing in women’s sports, and eliminating government-backed diversity and inclusion policies. These moves, along with his stance against woke culture, reflect his push to return to a time when life was less complicated and less charged.



Trump also took steps to protect free speech, issuing an order banning government interference in citizens’ rights to express themselves, while also issuing pardons for those involved in the January 2021 Capitol Hill riots. On foreign policy, Trump has withdrawn the US from the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization, citing their inefficiency and mishandling of global issues like climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic.



The new president’s quick actions show his resolve to refocus on domestic priorities, such as securing the US border and reducing the influence of global institutions, all while resisting the growing tide of left-wing policies that he argues have corrupted the fight for equality.

