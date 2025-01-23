Sip, Revitalise, and Savour: Native Café Wraps Up January with Free Wellness Activities

(MENAFN- HC1) Native Café, affectionately known as the 'Urban Majlis,' continues to enhance the capital’s wellness scene this January with a curated series of mindfulness activities designed to inspire balance, relaxation, and vitality. From yoga and HIIT to vision board workshop, Native Café invites Abu Dhabi residents to embrace the new year with a focus on mindful living.

To embrace the spirit of wellness and foster a sense of community, Native Café is hosting a diverse range of free activities until the end of January. Guests can enjoy yoga session for all levels, creating opportunities for relaxation and connection. The schedule also features unique workshops, including a Vision Board session with Dr. Duaa Mukhayer and a Rhythmic HIIT session led by Maitha Al Matroushi in collaboration with Lululemon, ensuring there is something for everyone seeking to revitalise both mind and body.

A new highlight on the menu is the innovative 'Matcha IV,' a refreshing and energising drink subtly inspired by the revitalising essence of an IV drip, showcased through its distinctive presentation. With its antioxidant properties and ability to promote calmness while boosting energy, Matcha IV is the perfect addition to January’s wellness trend. Native Café’s exclusive menu also features classic favourites like the matcha latte alongside creative new concoctions. Guests can now enjoy beverages crafted with locally sourced fresh farm milk, adding a wholesome and local touch to their drinks. For those seeking lighter options, sugar-free and other healthy alternatives are also available.

Located in the heart of Abu Dhabi, Native Café is more than just a coffee shop; it is a welcoming community space where visitors enjoy great beverages, delicious bites, and warm, lingering conversations. From expertly brewed coffees to freshly baked treats, the regular menu is a testament to the café’s dedication to quality and authenticity. The Urban Majlis concept reflects a modern take on hospitality, welcoming everyone to connect, relax, and rejuvenate.

Native Café invites residents and visitors to explore the many facets of its January wellness initiatives. Whether you are seeking a quiet moment, participating in a yoga session, or discovering the flavours of Matcha IV, Native Café offers a welcoming space to connect with yourself and others.

Continuing its dedication to mindful living, guests can look forward to the opening of Neighbourhood Terrace in January, a serene outdoor retreat for health enthusiasts to recharge and unwind in harmony with nature. The Terrace will also host upcoming workshops, offering even more opportunities for engagement and relaxation.



Free yoga, meditation and sound healing details and schedule*:

Date: 24th January

Time: 9am – 10am

Activity: Rhythmic HIIT Session with Maitha Al Matroushi in collaboration with Lululemon



Date: 27th January

Time: 11:00 am

Activity: Yoga + Meditation session with Taghrid Khouri

Guests are required to bring their own yoga mats



Date: 30th January

Time: 6pm – 8pm

Activity: Vision Board workshop with Dr. Duaa Mukhayer



*Guests are required to bring their own yoga mats. Booking your spot is essential as spaces are limited. To RSVP, please contact Native Café via WhatsApp at +971505158272.





