IMOSION plays key role in Sharjah’s thriving cultural hub by bringing the first-ever Sharjah Literature Festival to life

(MENAFN- SOCIATE) 23 January 2025, Sharjah: IMOSION, a bespoke brand experience agency in the UAE, is proud to have played a pivotal role in orchestrating the inaugural Sharjah Literature Festival - a joint collaboration between the Emirates Publishers Association and the Sharjah Book Authority, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and with the guidance and support of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishers Association.



The first-ever Sharjah Literature Festival launched from January 17 to 21, marking a significant cultural milestone for the emirate. The festival was warmly received by literary enthusiasts, authors, and cultural leaders, who celebrated its inaugural edition as a pioneering contribution to the local literary landscape.



Through their forward-thinking involvement, IMOSION built this festival into a landmark event, deepening appreciation for literary arts in the UAE and beyond, further heightening Sharjah’s position as a highly sought-after cultural destination.



Creating a hive where literature loves thrive



Sharjah Literature Festival - attended by many guests over four days - drew on various areas of IMOSION’s multi-disciplinary expertise, from designing and branding the venue setup to management of logistics and on-ground execution.

The festival’s thoughtfully curated visual identity included a noteworthy grand entrance arch, bespoke publisher stands, and a themed stage. Sharjah Literature Festival was inaugurated with a vibrant opening ceremony presented by author Sheikha Al Mutairi, featuring a captivating fusion of visual and musical arts.

Adding to the event's charm, Emirati calligrapher Abdullah Alastad performed live, accompanied by poet Zigzag Ghanem’s recital of deeply moving Arabic verses. Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi expressed immense pride in the launch of this major milestone in Sharjah, an emirate celebrated as a hub of culture and creativity.

She said: “The Sharjah Literature Festival is a celebration of our shared stories and a platform to nurture Emirati creativity. By connecting the past with the present, this festival elevates the transformative power of literature to inspire progress and cultural dialogue. These stories will resonate not only within the UAE but also across the world, building bridges of understanding and imagination.”



The festival presented a flurry of engaging experiences, ranging from author talks, panel discussions, and live readings. Visitors also enjoyed five daily musical performances, eight workshops, 20 cultural programs, and 40 publisher outlets. Considering every detail down to the food, the distinct dining experience featured offerings from over 10 boutique homegrown brands, enriching the overall experience.



A special initiative was also organized by the Emirates Publishers Association - the Menassah supermarket themed pop-up showcased all their books, branded merch, and literary items. It was hugely popular, and a must-visit at the festival.



Islam Fahim, Founder & CEO - IMOSION, shares: “We are honoured to have worked on this phenomenal project. It fills us with such pride to play a key role in Sharjah's position as a hub for international literary and cultural exchange in the region. Having worked with renowned UAE brands, we look forward to weaving even more of our nuanced creativity and cultural understanding into the nation’s cultural fabric.”



Guest feedback was overwhelmingly enthusiastic, and visitors left with an even deeper connection to literature, already looking forward to the festival’s next edition.







