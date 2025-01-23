Trump's First Foreign Call: Riyadh Pledges $600 Billion For US Trade And Investment

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Saudi Arabia's official news agency reported a phone conversation between Saudi Mohammed bin Salman and the new U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to reports, this is the first phone conversation Donald has had with a foreign official since returning to the White House.

Based on the report from the official Saudi media, Mohammed bin Salman stated that the expected reforms under Trump's administration could lead to an“unprecedented economic boom.”

During the phone call on Wednesday January 22, the Saudi Crown Prince congratulated Trump on the formation of his new administration and expressed his country's desire to increase investment and trade with the U.S. by up to $600 billion, or even more, during the next four years of Trump's second term, should the opportunity arise.

The relationship between Trump's first administration and Saudi Arabia began with a $450 billion arms deal, which led Trump to make Saudi Arabia the destination for his first overseas trip. This time, with the new $600 billion pledge from Saudi Arabia, it seems likely that Trump may choose Riyadh again as his first destination to cement this significant amount of investment.

In response to a reporter's question on the first day of his presidency on Monday, Trump mentioned that traditionally the first overseas trip of U.S. presidents is to the United Kingdom, but during his previous term, he chose Saudi Arabia because they signed deals worth $450 billion with the U.S. If this time the value of deals rises to $500 billion or more due to inflation, Riyadh could again be the first stop on his foreign tour.

The news about the $600 billion commitment from the Saudi Crown Prince raises the possibility that Trump might once again choose Riyadh as his first destination in this new term. However, many analysts believe that the context has changed since 2017, when Saudi Arabia was facing tense relations with Iran and used the $450 billion deals as a bargaining chip to push Trump for maximum pressure on Iran and for the U.S. to withdraw from the JCPOA (Iran nuclear deal).

In the current situation, with political tensions between Tehran and Riyadh having lessened and the relationship improving, Saudi officials might not seek to escalate tensions with Iran. In fact, they could be concerned about further regional instability and the potential negative effects on their ambitious development plans.

Meanwhile the increasing economic engagement between Saudi Arabia and the U.S. is clear, the geopolitical context has evolved. The mutual interests between the two countries might shift, with Saudi Arabia now possibly more focused on stability and development rather than confrontation, especially in the face of changing dynamics with Iran. Trump's decision on his first foreign trip could reflect these evolving priorities.

