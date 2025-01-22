Casualties Reported As Russians Shell Kherson Region Throughout Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, two more people were as a result of Russian shelling: a 41-year-old woman in the village of Komyshany and a 61-year-old man in the village of Bilozerka. Additionally, the village of Mylove was attacked, where a residential house was destroyed.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to Ukrinform.

"Around 11:00, the Russian forces fired the village of Komyshany," the report states.

A 41-year-old woman sustained blast injuries, a concussion, and arm wounds. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where doctors are now fighting to save her life.

At around 13:30, the Russian forces attacked a cyclist in Bilozerka with a drone. According to the RMA, a 61-year-old man suffered blast injuries and a leg wound. He sought medical attention on his own and was treated and discharged for outpatient care.

The Russian forces also shelled the village of Mylove with tank fire, the RMA reported. One strike destroyed a residential house, though no injuries among the local population were reported.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a rescuer was injured during Russian shelling in Kherson.