Delhi Wakes Up To Light Rain Amid 'Poor' Air Quality; IMD Predicts More Showers

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Delhi woke up to light rain amid 'poor' air quality on Thursday morning with an overall Air Quality (AQI) of 262 recorded at 6 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more light rain throughout the day, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 22 degrees Celcius and 12 degrees Celcius, respectively.

Additionally, the foggy conditions caused by low temperatures have further compounded the situation, disrupting visibility in the early morning hours. Several flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport were delayed due to the dense fog blanketing the city.

Despite the precipitation, the AQI levels across various parts of Delhi remain concerning. Key areas recorded the following AQI readings: Anand Vihar (320), Jahangirpuri (317), Vivek Vihar (305), Wazirpur (289), Okhla Phase-2 (269), Rohini (298), Ashok Vihar (291), Patparganj (287), Pusa (268), ITO (263), Najafgarh (234), R K Puram (249), and Shadipur (203).

Anand Vihar and Jahangirpuri topped the charts with 'very poor' air quality, while most other regions stayed in the higher range of the 'poor' category.

The rain offered a brief respite from the city's pollution, as experts noted that light showers could help settle dust particles and marginally improve air quality but temporarily.

While the IMD has assured that the light rain may provide temporary relief from pollution and slightly improve air quality, they also highlighted that the improvement might not last long without sustained precipitation or stronger winds to disperse pollutants.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions, especially those with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, as the current AQI levels remain harmful to vulnerable groups.

Earlier on Friday the Centre's air quality panel revoked restrictions under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and neighbouring areas as air quality improved in the city.

The move comes a day after the Commission for Air Quality Management rolled back GRAP 4 following a dip in air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

The CAQM said in a statement that its sub-committee on GRAP conducted its meeting on Friday and reviewed the air quality scenario in the region as well as the IMD/IITM forecasts.